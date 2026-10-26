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26.10.2026 12:33:45
Regeneron Extends BARDA Agreement For Additional Ebola Treatment Supply
(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) announced an extension of its agreement with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authorities (BARDA) to provide additional supplies of Inmazeb, the company's approved Ebola treatment, for U.S. preparedness efforts.
Ebola is a severe and often fatal viral disease that can cause outbreaks with high mortality rates. Governments maintain stockpiles of treatments to ensure they are available when future outbreaks occur.
Under the expanded agreement, Regeneron will deliver additional doses of Inmazeb to the U.S. government through 2031 and expects to receive approximately $270 million in payments.
Inmazeb was the first treatment approved by the U.S. FDA for infections caused by Orthoebolavirus zairense, the virus responsible for the deadliest Ebola outbreaks. The therapy consists of three monoclonal antibodies designed to help neutralize the virus and support the body's immune response.
Regeneron noted that Inmazeb has been administered to hundreds of patients since 2019. In a clinical study, the treatment reduced mortality by approximately 55% compared with an active control treatment among patients with low viral loads.
Separately, the company said it is advancing maftivimab, a component of Inmazeb, as a potential treatment for Ebola disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus, which is linked to the current outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Maftivimab will be evaluated in the ongoing PARTNERS clinical trial.
The agreement extends a collaboration between Regeneron and BARDA that began with the agency's initial procurement of Inmazeb in 2020 and supports continued U.S. preparedness against future Ebola outbreaks.
REGN has traded between $575.93 and $859.34 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading at $805.02, down 1.72%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $804.06, down 0.12%.
Trading Signals: DKSH - Mit Rückenwind in neue Höhen
Bei DKSH läuft es rund: Das operative Geschäft wächst, eine strategisch wichtige Übernahme eröffnet neue Perspektiven und die Aktie klettert auf ein Drei-Jahres-Hoch. Auch charttechnisch ist der Weg nach oben noch nicht ausgereizt.Weiterlesen!
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