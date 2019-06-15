Regenerative Medicine of Raynham Celebrates Grand Opening

RAYNHAM, Mass., June 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Brian Petrie announced today that Regenerative Medicine of Raynham, a stem cell clinic offering state-of-the-art treatment with cutting-edge technology, has opened.

The clinic is offering free informational seminars to those looking for more details about the game-changing healing capabilities of regenerative medicine.

"Using the remarkable cutting-edge technology of stem cell treatments, Regenerative Medicine of Raynham offers an alternative option to repairing tissue, relieving pain and allowing you to live a pain-free life," Dr. Petrie said. "We invite everyone in for a free seminar to learn and ask questions about the powerful healing capabilities of regenerative medicine and how they can work for you.

Before launching Regenerative Medicine of Raynham, Dr. Petrie graduated Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1993 and has been in private practices for over 25 years. In 1986, he was involved in an auto accident and suffered a serious injury to his neck. After undergoing traditional care and rehabilitative exercise, he still had significant symptoms from the injury. Dr. Petrie investigated regenerative medicine and the powerful healing benefits of stem cell procedures. As a result, he is not just the founder of the clinic, but a patient himself.

The clinic offers a wide variety of stem cell injections, including Wharton's Jelly Allografts, Celltext and Umbilical Cord treatment.

Wharton's Jelly has the unique ability to provide support in the body as a special tissue that insulates its surrounding structures. Celltext is a less invasive method compared to treatments like Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) injections, bone marrow aspiration or adipose tissue extraction.

With Umbilical Cord Products now seen as the gold-standard of regenerative medicine, this stem cell treatment is known for its growth factors, high molecular weight hyaluronic acid and more structural proteins.

Those interested can learn more about these methods by choosing from one of the clinic's Regenerative Medicine Workshop dates. Visit Stemcelltherapyinma.com/#FreeSeminar.

"Whether it's to return to the activities you enjoy, embrace life with strength and vitality or to reduce your suffering from muscle and joint pain, our team at Regenerative Medicine of Raynham LLC is here to offer advanced non-surgical and drug-free treatments for chronic health conditions utilizing Regenerative Cell therapies," Dr. Petrie said.

SOURCE Regenerative Medicine of Raynham