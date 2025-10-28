Regency Centers Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Regency Centers Corp. (REG) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $105.96 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $98.05 million, or $0.54 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Regency Centers Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $202.6 million or $1.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Regency Centers Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $105.96 Mln. vs. $98.05 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.58 vs. $0.54 last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.30 - $2.32