08.06.2020 06:00:00

Regen Suppliers Now Offering Two for One Exosome Sale with Shipping Included

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Regen Suppliers is now offering a 2 for 1 sale on exosome products through August 31, 2020. The sale includes MSC (mesenchymal stem cell) derived exosomes in both a 1cc and 2cc size with no limit on volume.

Regen Suppliers is offering the special to help providers in need of products as practices open back up from the pandemic. Exosomes, known as extracellular micro vesicles, are derived from Wharton's Jelly MSCs and are sourced from a proprietary blend of cells developed for growth and repair.

According to CEO David Greene, MD, MBA, "We know medical providers are ramping back up and we want to be part of a helpful solution for that. That's why we're offering the special on all 1 and 2cc vials with no limits on the order!"

The exosome products offered come from an FDA regulated lab, and full serology testing is performed prior to product delivery. Exosomes enable the transmission of proteins, lipids, and genetic information that can modulate cellular expression of key proteins.

Along with being an exosome supplier, Regen Suppliers is a one stop shop for regenerative products. Not only are the products first rate and cost effective, Regen also offers a new Rewards Program where customers receive rewards point with each purchase. These rewards points add up to either free products or free regenerative training. Visit https://regensuppliers.com to learn more about the program.

To take advantage of the exosome sale, call (888) 568=6909 or email sales@regensuppliers.com.

 

SOURCE Regen Suppliers

Nachrichten

