|
06.11.2024 21:08:46
Regarding the meeting of bondholders convened by UAB AUDIFINA
AUGA group, AB, code 126264360, address of the registered office Konstitucijos ave. 21C, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter, the Company), received the information from UAB "AUDIFINA”, which is the trustee (hereinafter, the Trustee) of holders of bonds, ISIN LT0000404238 (hereinafter, the Bonds), that at the initiative of the Trustee, the Company and of the bondholder, holding not less than 1/10 of Bonds, carrying voting rights at the bondholders’ meeting, and by the decision of the Trustee, the Bondholders’ meeting is being convened on 28 November 2024.
More detailed information about the convening of the Bondholders’ meeting, agenda thereof, and the proposed draft decisions is available on the Company’s official website at https://auga.lt/en/investors/green-bonds/ and the Trustee is also informing Bondholders thereabout separately: https://www.audifina.lt/en/services/consulting-services/trustee-services/#viesi-pranesimai
Contacts:
CFO of AUGA group, AB
Kristupas Baranauskas
+370 5 233 5340
Nachrichten zu AUGA group AB Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu AUGA group AB Registered Shs
Wie Profis aktuell anlegen! BX Morningcall mit Andreas Schranz & François Bloch
🔔🔔🔔 #BXMorningcall Exklusiver Einblick in Investmenttrends & Zukunftsthemen
Im heutigen heutigen BX Morningcall Spezial gibt Finanzexperte Andreas Schranz, CIO bei Tramondo Investment Partners, Einblicke in aktuelle Trends und zukunftsweisende Investmentthemen. Zusammen mit mit Investment Stratege François Bloch und David Kunz, COO von der BX Swiss, diskutiert er spannende Bereiche wie künstliche Intelligenz, Halbleiter und asiatische Emerging Markets, die im aktuellen Marktumfeld besonders interessant sind.
Ein informativer Einblick in die Möglichkeiten der modernen Vermögensverwaltung und die Chancen, die spezifische Zukunftsthemen für Investoren bieten!
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Wahl im Blick: SMI und DAX fallen letztlich zurück -- Dow mit Rekord -- Nikkei kräftig gestiegen - Hang Seng letztlich tiefrot
Anleger sowohl am heimischen als auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt verließ am Mittwoch im Tagesverlauf der Mut. An der Wall Street geht es am Mittwoch aufwärts. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten daneben zur Wochenmitte in verschiedene Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}