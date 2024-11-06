Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
AUGA group AB Registered Shs
Regarding the meeting of bondholders convened by UAB AUDIFINA

AUGA group AB Registered Shs
AUGA group, AB, code 126264360, address of the registered office Konstitucijos ave. 21C, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter, the Company), received the information from UAB "AUDIFINA”, which is the trustee (hereinafter, the Trustee) of holders of bonds, ISIN LT0000404238 (hereinafter, the Bonds), that  at the initiative of the Trustee, the Company and of the bondholder, holding not less than 1/10 of Bonds, carrying voting rights at the bondholders’ meeting, and by the decision of the Trustee, the Bondholders’ meeting is being convened on 28 November 2024.

More detailed information about the convening of the Bondholders’ meeting, agenda thereof, and the proposed draft decisions is available on the Company’s official website at https://auga.lt/en/investors/green-bonds/ and the Trustee is also informing Bondholders thereabout separately: https://www.audifina.lt/en/services/consulting-services/trustee-services/#viesi-pranesimai

Contacts:
CFO of AUGA group, AB
Kristupas Baranauskas
+370 5 233 5340


