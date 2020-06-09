<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.06.2020 15:30:00

Regarding Social Responsibility Report

AB Klaipedos nafta (further – KN), operator of the oil and liquefied Natural Gas terminals, prepared Social Responsibility Report of 2019. Report is prepared following the international Global Reporting Standards (GRI).

For more information regarding KN social responsibility, please contact Orinta Barkauskaite, KN Head of Communication, ph. +370 611 279 85.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
AMS AG / Temenos AG 54239126 49.00 % 14.00 %
Logitech / Sunrise Communications AG / Swisscom N 54239127 69.00 % 12.00 %
Georg Fischer AG / Givaudan / OC Oerlikon N 54239128 65.00 % 11.50 %


ATTACHED: Social Responsibility Report of 2019.


Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.


Attachment

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Klaipedos nafta ABmehr Nachrichten