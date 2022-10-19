REGARDING SHAREHOLDERS PROPOSAL UNDER AGENDAS ITEM NO 2 FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

On 19 October 2022 AB "Klaipedos nafta” (hereinafter – Company) received a proposal from the UAB koncernas "Achemos grupe" (hereinafter – the Shareholder), that owns 10,41 percent of the total amount of the Company’s shares, to include additional candidates to the Supervisory Council into draft resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter – Meeting) of the Company to be convened on 20 October 2022.

Following paragraph 3 of Article 25 of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, the Shareholder as the person, holding shares that grant at least 1/20 of all the votes and exercising the right to propose additional candidates to the Supervisory Council, proposes to include additional candidates to the second item of the agenda "Regarding the election of the members of the Supervisory Council of AB "Klaipedos nafta":

Linas Vidauskas Irmante Kimiene

The Company points out that Article 11 on Company's Articles of Association stipulates, that the Supervisory Board consists of 3 (three) members. Based on that, the Company proposes to vote by distributing votes for 3 (three) of the presented 5 candidates.

For the Shareholders who have already submitted written ballots by the date of publication of this notice but would like to change their decision in the light of the proposed additional candidates are invited to do so not later than 20 October 2022, 1:00 pm. Otherwise, written ballots received by the specified date will be considered as properly submitted.

Additionally, we would like to clarify that the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania, which implements the rights of the Company's shareholder - the Republic of Lithuania, owns 72.47 percent of all the Company's shares, instead of 72.32, as we previously stated in the notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Annexes:

1. General voting ballot paper of the meeting.

Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief financial Officer, +370 46 391 772

