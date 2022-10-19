REGARDING SHAREHOLDERS PROPOSAL UNDER AGENDAS ITEM NO 2 FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'540 -0.4%  SPI 13'461 -0.5%  Dow 30'524 1.1%  DAX 12'733 -0.3%  Euro 0.9809 0.1%  EStoxx50 3'474 0.3%  Gold 1'634 -1.1%  Bitcoin 19'262 0.1%  Dollar 1.0041 1.0%  Öl 90.8 0.2% 
Top News
Netflix mit überraschend starken Zahlen - Netflix-Aktie zieht vorbörslich kräftig an
Roche-Aktie leicht im Minus: Roche stellt neue Daten zu Blockbuster Ocrevus vor
Nestlé-Aktie etwas tiefer: Nestlé mit starkem Wachstum wegen Preiserhöhungen - Übernahme von Seattle's Best Coffee
BKW-Aktie tiefer: Bundesverwaltungsgericht ordnet Erdkabel beim Stausee Niederried an
KRONES-Aktie profitiert: KRONES stockt Umsatzprognose auf - Nachfrage robust
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.ch?
Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen


Klaipedos nafta AB Aktie [Valor: 1024216 / ISIN: LT0000111650]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.10.2022 13:36:41

REGARDING SHAREHOLDERS PROPOSAL UNDER AGENDAS ITEM NO 2 FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Klaipedos nafta AB
0.22 EUR 0.69%
Kaufen Verkaufen

On 19 October 2022 AB "Klaipedos nafta” (hereinafter – Company) received a proposal from the UAB koncernas "Achemos grupe" (hereinafter – the Shareholder), that owns 10,41 percent of the total amount of the Company’s shares, to include additional candidates to the Supervisory Council into draft resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter – Meeting) of the Company to be convened on 20 October 2022.

Following paragraph 3 of Article 25 of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, the Shareholder as the person, holding shares that grant at least 1/20 of all the votes and exercising the right to propose additional candidates to the Supervisory Council, proposes to include additional candidates to the second item of the agenda "Regarding the election of the members of the Supervisory Council of AB "Klaipedos nafta":

  1. Linas Vidauskas
  2. Irmante Kimiene

The Company points out that Article 11 on Company's Articles of Association stipulates, that the Supervisory Board consists of 3 (three) members. Based on that, the Company proposes to vote by distributing votes for 3 (three) of the presented 5 candidates.

For the Shareholders who have already submitted written ballots by the date of publication of this notice but would like to change their decision in the light of the proposed additional candidates are invited to do so not later than 20 October 2022, 1:00 pm. Otherwise, written ballots received by the specified date will be considered as properly submitted.

Additionally, we would like to clarify that the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania, which implements the rights of the Company's shareholder - the Republic of Lithuania, owns 72.47 percent of all the Company's shares, instead of 72.32, as we previously stated in the notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Annexes:

1. General voting ballot paper of the meeting.

Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief financial Officer, +370 46 391 772

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Klaipedos nafta AB

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten