Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
30.09.2019 12:33:04
Regarding Allocation of Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal Capacities
AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter – the Company) hereby informs, that upon conclusion of respective agreement, capacities of the LNG Terminal were allocated during the upcoming Gas Year (from the 1st of October, 2019 to the 30th of September, 2020), under the conditions indicated below:
- LNG regasification capacities: LNG regasification capacities 944,000,000 kWh (with reference conditions: Natural Gas upper heating value – 11.90 kWh/nm3, LNG expansion coefficient - 1:578 (m3 LNG/ nm3 natural gas), combustion/measurement temperature - 25/0 °C, pressure – 1.01325 bar).
- LNG regasification period: from 1st of October, 2019 until 31st of October, 2019.
The Company constantly announces and updates the information regarding available capacities of the LNG terminal at its website, which are available for booking during the Gas Year as well.
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Walt Disney Co.
|49783749
|50.00 %
|10.60 %
|ABB N / Lonza Group N / Sika AG
|49783750
|69.00 %
|8.40 %
|Companie Financière Richemont SA / Hermès International S.A. / LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE / Swatch Group I
|49783751
|59.00 %
|7.60 %
Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.
Nachrichten zu Klaipedos nafta ABmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Klaipedos nafta ABmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}