<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.07.2019 15:00:00

Regarding Allocation of Additional Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal Capacities

AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter – the Company) hereby informs, that upon conclusion of respective agreement, additional capacities of the LNG Terminal were allocated during the current Gas Year (from the 1st of October, 2018 to the 30th of September, 2019) under the conditions indicated below:

  1. LNG regasification capacities: LNG regasification capacities 1.184.839.000 kWh (with reference conditions: Natural Gas upper heating value – 11.90 kWh/nm3, LNG expansion coefficient - 1:578 (m3 LNG/ nm3 natural gas), combustion/measurement temperature - 25/0 °C, pressure – 1.01325 bar).

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. / Micron Technology Inc. 48130352 49.00 % 12.00 %
Amazon.com Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Walt Disney Co. 48130353 59.00 % 10.00 %
Schindler PS / Swatch Group I / Swisscom N 48130359 65.00 % 8.00 %

The Company constantly announces and updates the information regarding available capacities of the LNG terminal at its website, which are available for booking during the Gas Year as well.

 

  Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Klaipedos nafta ABmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Klaipedos nafta ABmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:30
DAX-Future: Rallye-Level verteidigt
10:13
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Twitter
08:49
SMI dürfte wieder Fahrt aufnehmen
06:16
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Zielzone in greifbarer Nähe / Sonova – Kursrückgang als Kaufchance?
02.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Annäherung von Trump und Xi treibt Kurse an
01.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
01.07.19
Vontobel: derimail - AMS mit 40% Barriere
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Klaipedos nafta AB 0.37 0.00% Klaipedos nafta AB

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Aktie schiesst vorbörslich hoch: Tesla schafft Rekordauslieferungen im zweiten Quartal
Wie vermeintlich sichere Aktien zum Risiko werden können
CS: Philipp Wehle neuer Chef der internationalen Vermögensverwaltung - Khan wohl noch ohne neuen Arbeitgeber
US-Börsen gehen etwas fester aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst erstmals über 10'000 Punkten -- DAX letztlich kaum bewegt -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel uneinheitlich
US-Richter: Millionen-Urteil gegen Bayer wird wahrscheinlich reduziert - Aktie stark
Cembra-Aktie unentschlossen: Cembra beschafft sich frisches Geld für Cashgate-Akquisition - S&P senkt Rating-Ausblick
Wall Street vor grünem Start -- SMI im Plus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Logitech-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Guerrino De Luca gibt VR-Präsidium ab - Wendy Becker soll folgen
Novogratz: Nach der Kursexplosion wird sich der Bitcoin in dieser Spanne festsetzen
So könnte Facebook mit der eigenen Kryptowährung Libra noch mehr Geld verdienen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street vor grünem Start -- SMI im Plus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
In den USA dürfte es zur Wochenmitte nach oben gehen. Der heimische Markt weist am Mittwoch grüne Vorzeichen aus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich zur Wochenmitte mit einem Zuschlag. Die wichtigsten Märkte in Fernost verbuchten am Mittwoch Abschläge.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB