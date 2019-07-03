Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
03.07.2019 15:00:00
Regarding Allocation of Additional Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal Capacities
AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter – the Company) hereby informs, that upon conclusion of respective agreement, additional capacities of the LNG Terminal were allocated during the current Gas Year (from the 1st of October, 2018 to the 30th of September, 2019) under the conditions indicated below:
- LNG regasification capacities: LNG regasification capacities 1.184.839.000 kWh (with reference conditions: Natural Gas upper heating value – 11.90 kWh/nm3, LNG expansion coefficient - 1:578 (m3 LNG/ nm3 natural gas), combustion/measurement temperature - 25/0 °C, pressure – 1.01325 bar).
The Company constantly announces and updates the information regarding available capacities of the LNG terminal at its website, which are available for booking during the Gas Year as well.
Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.
