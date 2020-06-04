|
04.06.2020 07:30:00
Regarding Allocated Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal Capacities
AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter – the Company), as the operator of the liquefied Natural Gas (hereinafter – LNG) terminal in Klaipeda (hereinafter – the Terminal), informs that after the closure of annual terminal capacities allocation procedure and conclusion of respective agreements, for the period from the 1st of October, 2020 until the 30th of September, 2021, 8.363.500.000 kWh LNG regasification capacities were allocated.
The Company notes that the above indicated Terminal capacities were allocated in advance, i.e. before start of upcoming Gas Year. It should also be noted that Terminal users can order Terminal capacities after the annual Terminal capacities allocation procedure. The Company at its website www.kn.lt constantly announces and updates the information regarding free capacities of the Terminal, which are available for booking during the Gas Year.
Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.