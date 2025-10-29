Regal-Beloit Aktie 965733 / US7587501039
29.10.2025 22:59:09
REGAL REXNORD CORP Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - REGAL REXNORD CORP (RRX) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $79.6 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $72.7 million, or $1.09 per share, last year.
Excluding items, REGAL REXNORD CORP reported adjusted earnings of $2.51 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.53 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 1.4% to $1.497 billion from $1.477 billion last year.
REGAL REXNORD CORP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $79.6 Mln. vs. $72.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.20 vs. $1.09 last year. -Revenue: $1.497 Bln vs. $1.477 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.50 - $9.80
Nachrichten zu Regal-Beloit Corp.
|
28.10.25
|Ausblick: Regal-Beloit mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
14.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Regal-Beloit gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
04.08.25