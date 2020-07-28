Regal King Salmon from New Zealand Launches Wood Roasted Salmon in U.S.

NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Zealand King Salmon Co., whose fish has graced the tables of some of the world's finest restaurants, is expanding its U.S. offerings with a retail line of premium wood-roasted salmon that provides a quick and easy way to transform an ordinary meal into an elegant and healthy repast.

The line, Regal Wood Roasted King Salmon, features ready-to-eat roasted King salmon fillets in four flavors including Wood Roasted New Zealand Beech and Double Manuka – roasted with Manuka wood and glazed with New Zealand's famed Manuka honey.

Flavors also include Wood Roasted Mixed Pepper & Spices and Wood Roasted Sweet Chili and Lime. The salmon comes in 3.5 oz. packages and is sold in supermarket refrigerator cases. The suggested retail price is $9.99.

The roasted salmon is now available on Amazon, as well as at Safeway stores in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., and in select supermarkets and specialty retailers in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Through September 30, 10 percent of all Amazon sales will be donated to World Central Kitchen , the disaster relief organization founded by Chef José Andrés.

New Zealand's King salmon industry — King is the only salmon grown in the country — in 2015 was the first marine-farmed salmon to receive the coveted Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch Green/Best Choice rating (re-certified in January 2020).

The salmon can be served on its own, chilled or heated as an hors d'oeuvre or entree, or used as a delicious addition to everything from salads and pastas to pizza and tacos.

Recipes, serving suggestions and nutrition information are available at regalsalmon.com.

New Zealand King Salmon Co. is the world's largest producer of the prized King Salmon species, which makes up less than one percent of the global salmon population. It has the highest natural oil content of all salmon varieties, which gives it a luscious, elegant texture and rich yet light taste. The company raises its salmon in the pristine and fast-flowing sea waters of the Marlborough Sounds above New Zealand's South Island.

NZKS is also the largest salmon company in New Zealand and its Ora King salmon brand, sold almost exclusively to restaurants, is prized by top chefs including Daniel Boulud, Stephanie Izard, and Dominque Crenn.

Regal Wood Roasted King Salmon was launched in New Zealand in 2012 and has been enjoying strong sales growth at home. Michael Fabbro, New Zealand King Salmon Co.'s vice president, North America, says the U.S. expansion is a natural next step, especially in these challenging times. "With virtually all Americans cooking at home now, our Wood Roasted Salmon delivers on extraordinary taste and quality with little effort."

About New Zealand King Salmon Co.

New Zealand King Salmon is the world's largest aquaculture producer of the premium King salmon species. It operates under our four key brands: Ōra King, Regal, Southern Ocean, and Omega Plus, as well as the New Zealand King Salmon label. It has been raising and selling salmon for more than 30 years. Today the company employs around 500 people and has an ongoing commitment to sustainable and environmentally sound farming practices. Its salmon are raised without the use of antibiotics and are GMO free. Regal New Zealand King Salmon has achieved the world-leading Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) certification from The Global Aquaculture Alliance and the New Zealand King salmon industry received the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch Green/"Best Choice" rating in 2015, the first marine-farmed salmon to achieve this rating.

