Regal Assets to Offer a Complimentary Bitcoin Watch to Qualified Crypto Investors

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Assets, renowned Crypto investment company with offices in the US, Canada, the UK and the UAE, announces today that it will offer a complimentary Franck Muller Encrypto Bitcoin watch to clients who have a qualified retirement or investment account such as a 401(K), SEP, IRA or other retirement accounts and meets its minimum investment threshold.

Last month, luxury Swiss watchmaker Franck Muller announced the launch of the Encrypto watch, the world's first functional Bitcoin watch, designed in partnership with Regal Assets. The luxurious watch serves as a deep cold storage Bitcoin wallet and has a QR code on its dial which one can use to verify their BTC holdings.

Regal Assets is now announcing that investors with an investment or retirement account (e.g. 401(K), IRA, SEP, etc) wishing to roll over part of their retirement savings into a Bitcoin IRA will qualify to receive a complimentary watch as part of their investment with the company.

"We are very excited to be offering our investors the opportunity to receive a complimentary Encrypto Bitcoin watch as part of their IRA investment. Not only will they benefit from one of the most secure cold storage solutions for their Bitcoin investment, but they'll also be able to check their Bitcoin IRA's balance at any time by scanning the QR code on the dial," says Tyler Gallagher, CEO of Regal Assets.

For anyone interested in purchasing or learning more about the Encrypto watch, it is currently available for sale online at www.FranckMullerEncrypto.com and at Franck Muller's Dubai Mall store, with accepted payment options being credit card and bank transfer, as well as bitcoin payment. A maximum of 500 units of each model will be sold, with the cost being anywhere between $10,000-$50,000 a piece. Some of the higher end models also include precious metals and diamonds in the dial and frame.

About Regal Assets

Regal Assets, a leading investment company specializing in helping investors diversify their portfolio with cryptocurrencies and precious metals. The company has offices in the US, Canada, the UK and the UAE, and has attracted the support and business of prominent figures and celebrities including Dennis Miller, Laura Ingraham and Lars Larson. Regal Assets' CEO Tyler Gallagher, which is a member of the Forbes Finance Council, has been featured in Forbes, Smart Money, Market Watch, Reuters, The Street and Hollywood Reporter. Learn more at www.regalassets.com.

About Franck Muller

Franck Muller is a name that needs no introduction in the world of elite watchmakers. The high-end horology brand, famous for its "Master of Complications", and unique designs such as the distinctive Cintree Curvex shape, has been revolutionaizing the industry since 1991. Franck Muller's watches are worn by various Hollywood celebrities and top level athletes. Franck Muller timepieces are famous for their fusion of "modern" style, mostly inspired by American watches from the thirties, like "Elgin tonneau", and traditional Swiss watch manufacturing. Learn more about the Encrypto watch series at www.franckmullerencrypto.com.

