27.11.2020 21:42:00

ReFocus Eye Health Adds Dr. Brittany Strebig to its Meriden and Bloomfield Practices

WATERBURY, Conn., Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReFocus Eye Health, ("ReFocus") has announced that Brittany Strebig, O.D. has joined its team. Effective immediately, Dr. Strebig will provide primary eye care and comprehensive optometric services to adults and children at the ReFocus Meriden and Bloomfield, Connecticut locations.

Dr. Strebig brings a wealth of education and expertise to ReFocus. She holds a Doctorate in Optometry from the MCPHS University School of Optometry in Worcester, MA, where she graduated with honors. She is a member of both the Connecticut Association of Optometrists and the American Optometric Association. She has also volunteered for charitable organizations, including a mission in Nicaragua. Prior to joining ReFocus, she served as an optometrist at Eyes on Park in West Hartford, CT.

"I'm truly honored to meet and serve patients in the Meriden and Bloomfield communities," said Dr. Strebig. "It's very exciting to be able to utilize my passion for eye health and my patient care experience at ReFocus. I'm looking forward to being part of its team."

"Brittany is an exceptional addition to ReFocus. Her broad range of clinical experience and patient care brings enormous benefits to our patients in Connecticut. We're thrilled to have her join us," said Dan Doman, CEO of ReFocus.

Founded in 2018, ReFocus Eye Health is a management services organization dedicated to supporting and enabling the provision of top-quality eye care through its physician partners. ReFocus now provides practice management services across eleven locations in Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

About ReFocus Eye Health:
ReFocus Eye Health takes a fresh, enlightened approach to ophthalmology practice management. Backed by permanent capital, ReFocus supports ophthalmology practices and surgery centers with an exclusive focus on enabling quality care and long-term, sustainable growth. ReFocus Eye Health is headquartered in Waterbury, CT. To learn more, visit www.refocuseyedoctors.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/refocus-eye-health-adds-dr-brittany-strebig-to-its-meriden-and-bloomfield-practices-301181244.html

SOURCE ReFocus Eye Health

