29.08.2019 15:49:00

Reflexis to Host Europe's Largest Store Operations and Workforce Management Conference

The 2019 Reflexis EMEA Customer Forum features presentations from global retail leaders

DEDHAM, Massachusetts and LONDON, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflexis Systems, the industry leader in real-time store operations and workforce management solutions, is pleased to announce the second annual Reflexis EMEA Customer Forum, taking place on 25th–26th September 2019. Some of the biggest names in retail will present keynote speeches and participate in panel discussions, and Reflexis will share the latest developments in their product roadmap.

The Reflexis EMEA Customer Forum has expanded the content offerings and featured speakers with more than 100 retailers and industry experts expected to attend. The event will include presentations from retail leaders including Waitrose & Partners, Dixons Carphone and the Co-op. Following this year's theme of Intelligent Retail, the event will address the impact and benefits of AI and machine learning. Further topics include building a business case by showing added value, and best practices to meet the challenges of compliance.

The Customer Recognition Awards ceremony will be held on the first night and will highlight exceptional examples of product innovation, ROI achievement and implementation excellence. This year's event will be sponsored by four partners; REPL, Nextenture, Zebra and Maze.

"The Reflexis EMEA Customer Forum is where retailers come together to address the challenges of today's retail environment. We are excited to have such knowledgeable speakers share their experience, ideas and solutions," said OP Choudhary, Managing Director EMEA for Reflexis. "Having all of our customers under one roof is an invaluable chance for us to listen and learn from their way of working."

This year's event will be held in the historic Royal Horseguards Hotel and One Whitehall Place, which has been host to Winston Churchill, William Ewart Gladstone and David Lloyd-George.

More details of this year's event can be found here www.reflexisinc.com/EMEA-customer-forum-2019.

About Reflexis Systems, Inc.

Reflexis is the leading provider of real-time store operations solutions having been selected by more than 280 global retailers, employing 6 million store colleagues, to simplify store operations, optimise labour spend and improve store execution.

The Reflexis ONE real-time work platform helps retailers drive simplification for stores and improved visibility for field management resulting in significant time savings, precise execution, and a superior customer experience.

Reflexis Systems, Inc. is privately held and headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts and has offices in Atlanta, Columbus, London, Düsseldorf, and Pune (India), with additional sales presence across Europe and Latin America.

Follow Reflexis on: LinkedIn | Blog | Twitter | YouTube 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/967455/Reflexis_Logo.jpg

 

