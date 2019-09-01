Reeves D. Whalen, Whalen Hersh LLP Managing Partner, profiled in Law Week Colorado

DENVER, Sept. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reeves D. Whalen, Managing Partner of Whalen Hersh LLP, a top rated Colorado personal injury law firm, was recently featured in a Law Week Colorado roundtable discussion on boutique law firms, their business strategies, and economic predictions for the near future. Discussion focused around differences between large firms and boutique firms and the services they provide to their clients, as well as how economic forecasts may impact the Colorado Legal Market. Whalen succinctly distinguished how strong, talented and hardworking boutique law firms often, in his opinion, out-perform large institutional firms. Whalen said this is accomplished through focusing on more individualized attention to cases, results driven work, and establishing meaningful relationships with clients in making yourself available beyond the traditional work week. Whalen commented, "When you transition from a large firm to a boutique firm, you have to be offering something very different, your approach has to be different."

Whalen believes it is vital to instill a high degree of confidence in clients, and that it starts with making yourself available to them. "I always tell my partner: don't make someone wait until Monday. People are under a lot of stress, and you're dealing with complex issues," Whalen articulated. Instead, he believes calling clients on a Saturday gives them a greater sense of relief and establishes a higher level of communication between lawyer and client. Whalen mentions that, in his experience, large firms struggle to offer this level of commitment and attention to client services. Providing this service as a courtesy to clients alters their expectations, it elevates their perception of what the legal world has to offer, and it generally makes them feel good about who they've got in their corner. Whalen adamantly believes this helps promote and retain future business.

When it comes to keeping pace with changes in the marketplace, Whalen pointed out that his firm has found great value in outsourcing its social media and search engine optimization efforts. "I have hired an outside company for social media and for SEO, and I think that's a wonderful endeavor," he stated. "I think if you miss the boat on that, then you compromise your ability to be in the game long-term, so you have to do it. It's a necessity." Promoting this area of his practice increases his reach to clients throughout the state and facilitates the development of business across Colorado by providing his firm's services to people who really need help in personal injury cases.

Managing costs well, both during lean times and prosperous times, is essential for firms both large and small, according to Whalen. "For a firm that is doing strictly contingency-based work, you have to be cognizant of the fact that there are ups and downs. Volume will change." Whalen went on to say that being aware of overhead costs, disciplined to manage them well, and avoiding living under the umbrella of a line of credit are key to the success of a business, stating "I think overhead kills large law firms. Just because you have it doesn't mean you ought to spend it." Whalen believes that boutique firms have the decisive upper hand in really delivering results and services to clients in personal injury cases. His firm lives by its branding, "Small Firm Relationships, Big Firm Results."

For years, Whalen has laughed when people ask what he does in his spare time. His answer is always the same, "People ask me sometimes what my hobby is. I get a lot of joy out of doing my job, and it's become my hobby over the years." Whalen Hersh LLP is a special type of firm, with an untraditional approach toward making themselves available to clients and helping people in personal injury cases.

