03.08.2019 12:05:00

REE Magnesium Inc. and CVMR®: Leading the Supply of Critical Metals and Rare Earth Elements to the U.S.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn., Aug. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During the feasibility study, REE Magnesium Inc and CVMR® combined forces creating a joint venture that would take advantage of CVMR®'s vast mineral resources around the world. The joint venture aims to develop a complex of five metal refining structures based on CVMR®'s proprietary vapour metallurgy processes and technologies in the United States. The ultimate goal is to compete with foreign imports of refined metals into the United States, such as; rare earth elements (REE), magnesium (Mg), tantalum (Ta), niobium (Nb), vanadium (V), and nickel (Ni). All of which are considered strategic and critical metals for the U.S. manufacturing, energy, and defense sectors.

"With God's help and American ingenuity," Brittany Freeman, President of REE Magnesium Inc, says, "we aim to make U.S. industries stronger, more innovative and dominant in areas that keep our leadership intact."

REE Magnesium Inc's strategy has paid off quickly. A host of mine owners, financiers and potential endusers of products have approached the CVMR®/REE Magnesium Inc team, offering off-take agreements and looking for an investment opportunity. The products REE Magnesium Inc will offer are unique and in high demand in today's economy. Their products consist of metal powders and nano-powders used in batteries, 3D printing, superalloys, and complex granular shapes that can only be manufactured using vapour metallurgy processes.

"CVMR®'s close association with a number of prominent universities allows us to benefit from the latest developments in metallurgical processes and to produce state of the art metal products," says Cliff Boyd, CRO of REE Magnesium Inc "REE Magnesium Inc's joint venture agreement with CVMR® facilitates the production of strategically significant metal products and alloys that are being imported into the United States or are not produced in sufficient quantities due to lack of raw material resources. REE Magnesium Inc is in the inevitable position of being able to invent new products for the battery industry, aerospace, automotive, defense, and pharmaceutical industries."

In addition to supplying critically needed minerals and Rare Earth Elements, this joint venture will be environmentally friendly throughout the entire refining process thanks to state-of-the-art green technology. CVMR® has been able to capture carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted from various industrial outlets and convert it into valuable and highly sought-after products, such as graphite and graphene. The project has won a substantial award, two years in a row from "Solutions 2030 Challenge" program of the Ontario Centers of Excellence (OCE).

The CVMR® process captures various scales of CO2 emissions through a novel modular technology replacing the conventional absorption towers and scrubbers. The goal is to capture CO2 from industrial plants such as utility plants, oil sands producers, chemical manufacturers, and smaller operations. The captured CO2 is then converted into stable and value-added carbon by-products, such as graphite and graphene. The captured Carbon and metal powders are used in various modern batteries. Carbon flakes and graphene are used in water purification and desalination, concrete bricks, tires, and many other uses that are being discovered or invented.

SOURCE REE Magnesium Inc

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

02.08.19
Schweizer Aktienmarkt: Zwischen Fed, Trump und Berichtssaison
02.08.19
Trump schickt Preise auf Talfahrt
02.08.19
Vontobel: derimail - Multi BRC auf Indizes in verschiedenen Währungen
02.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Danone, SAP SE, Carrefour
02.08.19
SMI heute deutlich schwächer erwartet
02.08.19
Daily Markets: Gold – Gelingt der Durchbruch? / Roche – Die Zeit drängt
22.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

26.07.19
Schroders: Multi-Asset-Views Ausgabe 6/2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Schweizer Aktienmarkt: Zwischen Fed, Trump und Berichtssaison

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

2-Jahres-Tief: Weshalb der Euro zum Franken sinkt
Warum Franken und Yen kräftig steigen - Euro über 1,11 US-Dollar
Handelsstreit belastet: SMI geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX unter 12'000 Punkten -- Wall Street im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich auf Talfahrt
Bei diesen Aktien könnte der ETF-Boom eine Blase auslösen
US-chinesischer Steuerstreit schickt Swatch-Aktie und Richemont-Titel auf Talfahrt
Trump kündigt milliardenschwere Strafzölle an: Rohstoffmärkte werden durchgeschüttelt
Santhera vollzieht Lizenztransaktion mit Chiesi - Aktie dreht ins Minus
Darum zeigt sich der Euro zum Franken schwächer
Analysten stehen hinter Amazon-Aktie: Darum wird sich die 24-Stunden-Lieferung lohnen
GoPro enttäuscht Anleger mit Quartalszahlen - Aktie rutscht ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Handelsstreit belastet: SMI geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX unter 12'000 Punkten -- Wall Street im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich auf Talfahrt
Die Börsen weltweit wurden am Freitag von einem Thema bewegt: Dem Handelsstreit zwischen China und den USA. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich in Rot. Der DAX musste herbe Verluste einstecken. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich mit Abgaben. In Asien ging es spürbar bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB