1st May 2024

JPJ: REDX

ISIN: GB00BSNB6S51

Redx Pharma Plc

Shares now trading on JP Jenkins

Alderley Park, 1st May 2024 - Shares in Redx Pharma Plc (“Redx”) (https://www.redxpharma.com/) have been admitted to trade on JP Jenkins share dealing platform. Redx is based at Block 33 Mereside, Alderley Park, Macclesfield, England, SK10 4TG and is registered as a company in England and Wales under Companies House, company number 07368089.

Redx (JPJ: REDX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel, small molecule, targeted therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic disease and cancer.

JP Jenkins provides a share trading venue for unlisted or unquoted assets in companies, enabling shareholders and prospective investors to buy and sell equity on a matched bargain basis. JP Jenkins is a trading name of InfinitX Limited and Appointed Representative of Prosper Capital LLP (FRN453007).

Shareholders wishing to trade these securities can do so through their stockbroker. Trades will be conducted at a level that JP Jenkins is able to match a willing seller and a willing buyer. Trades can be conducted, and limits can be accepted, during normal business hours. Shareholders or potential investors can place limits via their existing UK regulated stockbroker.

The indicative pricing for the ordinary shares (ISIN: GB00BSNB6S51), as well as the transaction history, will be available on the JP Jenkins website at (https://jpjenkins.com/)

Peter Collum, Chief Financial Officer, Redx Pharma said “We are pleased to be able to offer our shareholders the ability to continue trading Redx shares on the JP Jenkins platform as a private company following the delisting from AIM. The JP Jenkins platform allows buying and selling of shares through a structured secondary market using brokers in the same manner as trading a listed security. This will allow us to focus on the execution of our corporate strategy, driving forward our pipeline of differentiated, novel drug candidates and ultimately delivering shareholder returns.”

Veronika Oswald, Commercial Director of JP Jenkins said: “Red’s move from AIM to the JP Jenkins venue represents a significant step forward in our journey towards accessibility and liquidity for their investors. This transition underscores our commitment to fostering a dynamic and thriving investment environment. We're thrilled to embark on this new chapter with Redx, confident in the opportunities it will unlock for both companies."

