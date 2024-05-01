Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’261 -0.6%  SPI 15’067 -0.5%  Dow 37’816 -1.5%  DAX 17’932 -1.0%  Euro 0.9818 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’921 -1.2%  Gold 2’289 0.1%  Bitcoin 55’186 -1.2%  Dollar 0.9213 0.2%  Öl 85.6 -2.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Logitech2575132Tesla11448018Straumann117544866Canopy Growth131680879Swiss Re12688156HOCHDORF2466652Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405
Top News
IWF-Direktor mit Warnung an Anleger: Diese Hinweise deuten auf eine Überbewertung am Markt hin
Ausblick: eBay gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Covestro-Analyse: Covestro-Aktie von Barclays Capital mit Overweight bewertet
Ausblick: The Kraft Heinz Company gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Ausblick: Apple präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Redx Pharma Aktie [Valor: 26658279 / ISIN: GB00BSNB6S51]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.05.2024 08:03:44

Redx Pharma Plc Shares now trading on JP Jenkins

finanzen.net zero Redx Pharma-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Redx Pharma
0.15 GBP 31.58%
Kaufen Verkaufen

JP Jenkins Ltd
Redx Pharma Plc Shares now trading on JP Jenkins

01-May-2024 / 07:03 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1st May 2024

JPJ: REDX

ISIN: GB00BSNB6S51

Redx Pharma Plc

 

Shares now trading on JP Jenkins

 

 

Alderley Park, 1st May 2024 - Shares in Redx Pharma Plc (“Redx”) (https://www.redxpharma.com/) have been admitted to trade on JP Jenkins share dealing platform. Redx is based at Block 33 Mereside, Alderley Park, Macclesfield, England, SK10 4TG and is registered as a company in England and Wales under Companies House, company number 07368089.

 

Redx (JPJ: REDX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel, small molecule, targeted therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic disease and cancer.

 

JP Jenkins provides a share trading venue for unlisted or unquoted assets in companies, enabling shareholders and prospective investors to buy and sell equity on a matched bargain basis. JP Jenkins is a trading name of InfinitX Limited and Appointed Representative of Prosper Capital LLP (FRN453007).

 

Shareholders wishing to trade these securities can do so through their stockbroker. Trades will be conducted at a level that JP Jenkins is able to match a willing seller and a willing buyer. Trades can be conducted, and limits can be accepted, during normal business hours. Shareholders or potential investors can place limits via their existing UK regulated stockbroker.

 

The indicative pricing for the ordinary shares (ISIN: GB00BSNB6S51), as well as the transaction history, will be available on the JP Jenkins website at (https://jpjenkins.com/)

 

Peter Collum, Chief Financial Officer, Redx Pharma said “We are pleased to be able to offer our shareholders the ability to continue trading Redx shares on the JP Jenkins platform as a private company following the delisting from AIM. The JP Jenkins platform allows buying and selling of shares through a structured secondary market using brokers in the same manner as trading a listed security. This will allow us to focus on the execution of our corporate strategy, driving forward our pipeline of differentiated, novel drug candidates and ultimately delivering shareholder returns.

 

Veronika Oswald, Commercial Director of JP Jenkins said: “Red’s move from AIM to the JP Jenkins venue represents a significant step forward in our journey towards accessibility and liquidity for their investors. This transition underscores our commitment to fostering a dynamic and thriving investment environment. We're thrilled to embark on this new chapter with Redx, confident in the opportunities it will unlock for both companies."

 

For further information, please contact:

 

 

JP Jenkins Limited

Redx Pharma Plc

Contact: Veronika Oswald (Director)

Caitlin Pearson (Head of Communications)

+44 (0)20 7469 0937

01625 469 918

IR@redxpharma.com

 

 

 


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1893571  01-May-2024 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1893571&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Analysen zu Redx Pharma PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Invest 2024: Gold und Silber Aussichten | BX Swiss TV

Welche Themen waren für private Anlegerinnen und Anleger auf der INVEST 2024 besonders relevant? Wie sind die Aussichten für Gold und Silber?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Jochen Staiger, Gründer und CEO der Swiss Resource Capital AG und Chief Editor von Commodity-TV & Rohstoff TV im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss von der diesjährigen Finanz-Messe INVEST.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Invest 2024: Gold und Silber Aussichten | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

01:00 Three Factors Keeping Oil Prices in Check
30.04.24 Julius Bär: 9.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf thyssenkrupp AG
30.04.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus -7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Sika, Swisscom
30.04.24 Unspektakulärer Wochenauftakt
30.04.24 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Kurslücke geschlossen
30.04.24 Invest 2024: Gold und Silber Aussichten | BX Swiss TV
29.04.24 Warum Starbucks mehr als nur ein Café ist?
29.04.24 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Fed-Sitzung und US-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Fokus
26.04.24 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Bank haussiert nach Zahlen
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’746.97 19.83 BXSSMU
Short 11’995.28 13.70 SSMACU
Short 12’429.60 8.94 JBSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’260.91 30.04.2024 17:31:59
Long 10’820.00 19.67
Long 10’563.12 13.46 SSQMJU
Long 10’131.20 8.94 T1SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

PayPal-Aktie mit Zuschlägen: PayPal-Gewinn wächst deutlich - Gewinnrückgang im laufenden Jahr erwartet
Nach Ablehnung von Antrag: VanEck-Chef rechnet nicht mit baldiger Zulassung von Ethereum-Spot-ETFs
VW-Aktie in Rot: Volkswagen erwischt einen schwachen Jahresstart - Prognose aber bekräftigt
Amazon-Aktie steigt: Gewinn von Amazon legt kräftig zu
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Nachmittag vermehrt von Meyer Burger
Straumann-Aktien nach Quartalszahlen tiefrot
Wenige Tage vor US-Zinsentscheid: Bitcoin fällt zeitweise unter 62'000 US-Dollar
Logitech erzielt wieder mehr Gewinn: Logitech-Aktien rutschen ins Minus
UBS Aktie News: UBS am Dienstagmittag Verlust reich
Spot-ETFs auf Ethereum und Bitcoin könnten schon bald in Hongkong starten

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit