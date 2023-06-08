Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Metro Bank Holdings Aktie [Valor: 126008538 / ISIN: GB00BMX3W479]
08.06.2023 19:11:29

Reduction Of Capital Becomes Effective

Metro Bank Holdings
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO)
Reduction Of Capital Becomes Effective

08-Jun-2023 / 18:11 GMT/BST

            Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN)

8 June 2023

 

 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (Metro Bank)

 

Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64

 

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION.

 

CAPITALISED TERMS DEFINED IN THE SCHEME DOCUMENT AND PROSPECTUS HAVE THE SAME MEANING WHEN USED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, UNLESS OTHERWISE DEFINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

 

Reduction of Capital becomes effective

 

Metro Bank is pleased to announce that, following the sanction by the High Court of Justice in England and Wales (the Court) of the reduction of capital by way of cancellation of the Bonus Shares and the Special Subscriber Shares (the Reduction of Capital) on 6 June 2023, the order of the Court confirming the Reduction of Capital and, a statement of capital approved by the Court, were registered by the Registrar of Companies. Accordingly, the Reduction of Capital has now become effective.

Details of the Reduction of Capital were set out in the Scheme Document published by Metro Bank plc on 22 March 2023 and the Prospectus published by Metro Bank on 22 March 2023, and the Reduction of Capital was approved by shareholders of Metro Bank at a general meeting of the Company on 26 April 2023. The Reduction of Capital in respect of the Bonus Shares does not involve any distribution or repayment of capital by Metro Bank.

Enquiries

For more information, please contact:

Metro Bank Investor Relations

Jo Roberts

+44 (0) 20 3402 8900

IR@metrobank.plc.uk

 

Metro Bank Media Relations

Tina Coates / Mona Patel

+44 (0) 7811 246016 / +44 (0) 7815 506845

pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk

 

Teneo

Charles Armitstead / Haya Herbert Burns

+44 (0)7703 330269 / +44 (0) 7342 031051

metrobank@teneo.com

 

RBC Capital Markets (Sponsor to Metro Bank)

Rupert Walford / Elliot Thomas / Kathryn Deegan

+44 (0) 20 7653 4000

 

ENDS

 

About Metro Bank

 

Metro Bank services 2.7 million customer accounts and is celebrated for its exceptional customer experience. It is the highest rated high street bank for overall service quality for personal customers and the best bank for service in-store for personal and business customers, in the Competition and Markets Authoritys Service Quality Survey in February 2023. Metro Bank has also been awarded 2023 Best Lender of the Year UK in the M&A Today, Global Awards, Best Mortgage Provider of the Year in 2022 MoneyAge Mortgage Awards, Best Business Credit Card in 2022 Moneynet Personal Finance Awards, Best Business Credit Card 2022, Forbes Advisor, Best Current Account for Overseas Use by Forbes 2022 and accredited as a top ten Most Loved Workplace 2022.  It was Banking Brand of The Year at the Moneynet Personal Finance Awards 2021 and received the Gold Award in the Armed Forces Covenants Employer Recognition Scheme 2021.

 

The community bank offers retail, business, commercial and private banking services, and prides itself on giving customers the choice to bank however, whenever and wherever they choose, and supporting the customers and communities it serves. Whether thats through its network of 76 stores open seven days a week, 362 days a year; on the phone through its UK-based contact centres; or online through its internet banking or award-winning mobile app, the bank offers customers real choice.

 

Metro Bank PLC. Registered in England and Wales. Company number: 6419578. Registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA. Metrobank is the registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC.

 

It is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme refer to the FSCS website www.fscs.org.uk. All Metro Bank products are subject to status and approval.

 

Metro Bank PLC is an independent UK bank it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation (including the METRO newspaper or its publishers) anywhere in the world. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BMX3W479
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: MTRO
LEI Code: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 249659
EQS News ID: 1652965

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1652965&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

