Reducing its Carbon 'Paw Print': DTC Pet Food Brand, Tailored® Pet, Celebrates Earth Month with Multi-Faceted Green Initiative and Exclusive Money-Saving Offer

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New direct-to-consumer personalized dog food brand, Tailored® Pet, is celebrating Earth Month with multiple programs designed to reduce its carbon "paw print" and encourage environmentally-responsible pet ownership, including carbon-neutral shipping, recyclable packaging, and a special money-saving offer complete with eco-friendly gifts.

First, the company is proud to announce that it now offsets 100 percent of the carbon emissions released into the atmosphere from delivering its products. This means the brand is investing in environmental projects that reduce carbon emissions by the same amount that shipping their products has generated. To execute this commitment, Tailored has partnered with Bluesource®, an organizational climate action partner, to support verified urban and sustainable forestry projects in Pennsylvania and California.

"At Tailored, we're not only focused on providing pets with personalized nutrition for their best life, we're passionate about feeding a healthier, happier Earth, too," said Steve Joyce, CEO of Tailored. "This new program comes at no extra cost to our consumers and is simply a way we can be conscious of our environmental impact and lighten our carbon footprint, while giving pet parents another reason to feel good about their choice to feed Tailored to their furry family members."

Mr. Joyce went on to explain that unlike many other direct-to-consumer pet food brands, Tailored's veterinarian-approved recipes do not require refrigeration, so no dry ice or insulated packaging – which is often environmentally toxic – is needed to ensure freshness during shipping or once it arrives to their home. What's more, dry dog food creates less waste, as it comes in large recyclable bags instead of individual cans or pouches.

Second, the brand is also continuing its commitment to eliminating waste through its recycling partnership with TerraCycle, a global recycling leader dedicated to finding ways to recycle typically hard-to-recycle materials.

"Tailored Pet is giving their customers the unique opportunity to divert waste from landfills by offering them a way to responsibly dispose of their pet food packaging," said TerraCycle CEO and Founder, Tom Szaky. "In turn, by participating in the Tailored Recycling Program, savvy pet parents can provide the animals in their lives the best nutrition, without the guilt over the waste the food packaging produces."

To participate in the simple and free program, pet parents can collect their empty food bags, place them in any box, and click here to sign up and download a free shipping label. The packaging will be sent to TerraCycle and transformed into recyclable materials.

Third, in celebration of Earth Month, the brand is offering an exclusive limited-time promotion: first-time subscribers will receive 40 percent off their first three subscription orders of their pup's personalized recipe by using code EARTH40 at checkout. In addition to the discount, new subscribers will also receive two free environmentally-friendly gifts – a collapsible food bowl and a reusable tote bag. This limited-time offer will be valid April 12 and 13, 2021, or while supplies last.

In addition to the programs mentioned above, Tailored includes a biodegradable food scoop made from 100% bamboo in each initial order, and all printed materials use recycled paper.

To get started personalizing a recipe for their pup, pet parents can visit TailoredPet.com and take a brief questionnaire, which asks detailed questions about the consumer's dog. Using this information, the brand's canine nutrition experts will recommend a personalized recipe tailored to each pet's individual needs, complete with customized feeding instructions, to unleash their healthiest, happiest life.

About Tailored® Pet

Tailored® Pet is a new direct-to-consumer, personalized pet food company dedicated to helping pets live their healthiest, happiest lives by personalizing recipes with the right nutrients for each dog's unique needs. Each Tailored recipe is designed with highest-quality ingredients by pet nutritionists, approved by veterinarians, and shipped directly to the consumer's door – free of charge – at the frequency they choose. What's more, every Tailored blend is safely cooked in the USA, is fairly priced without retail markups, and comes with a 100% money-back guarantee. The company is also dedicated to feeding a healthier, happier Earth through several sustainability initiatives, including a recyclable packaging partnership with TerraCycle, carbon-neutral shipping to offset its carbon emissions, and printing materials on recycled paper. To get started personalizing a recipe today, visit TailoredPet.com.

About Bluesource

Bluesource® is a climate action partner for private and public companies, nonprofit organizations and governments. Bluesource has pioneered creative solutions to the climate crisis since 2001, with deep expertise across environmental technologies and markets. With more than 200 active projects in the United States and Canada, Bluesource is a leader in voluntary, compliance and pre-compliance carbon, renewable energy attribute, renewable natural gas and energy efficiency markets. For six consecutive years, Bluesource has been voted Best Project Developer (North America) and Best Offset Originator (California) by peers and partners in Environmental Finance's Annual Market Rankings.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating nationally across 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. Its new division, Loop, is the first shopping system that gives consumers a way to shop for their favorite brands in durable, reusable packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding more than 15 years ago and was named #10 in Fortune magazine's list of 52 companies Changing the World. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reducing-its-carbon-paw-print-dtc-pet-food-brand-tailored-pet-celebrates-earth-month-with-multi-faceted-green-initiative-and-exclusive-money-saving-offer-301265201.html

SOURCE Tailored Pet