SMI 11'286 -0.8%  SPI 14'490 -0.8%  Dow 34'086 1.1%  DAX 15'128 0.0%  Euro 0.9954 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'163 0.1%  Gold 1'929 0.3%  Bitcoin 21'279 0.7%  Dollar 0.9162 0.0%  Öl 84.5 -1.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Ungewöhnliche Rezession: Warum Reiche besonders unter dem drohenden Wirtschaftsabschwung leiden könnten
NFT-Markt 2023: So geht es nach dem Hype weiter
Goldhandel zwischen China und der Schweiz so stark wie seit Jahren nicht mehr
Rezession voraus: Das rät BlackRock Anlegern jetzt
Hohes Kurspotenzial: Welche Aktien besonders von der China-Lockerung profitieren dürften
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
01.02.2023 01:30:00

RedSeal Announces New CEO, Gregory Enriquez, to Lead Next Phase of Growth

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RedSeal (www.redseal.net), whose award-winning cyber management platform helps companies measurably reduce their cyber risk across all network and cloud environments, announced today the appointment of Gregory Enriquez as Chief Executive Officer.

RedSeal company logo

With more than 25 years of experience leading information systems technology companies in executive management, Go-To-Market (GTM) leadership, solutions deployment and business development, Enriquez brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the company.

As CEO of RedSeal, Enriquez will lead RedSeal into its next phase of growth with on-premises and cloud network security for government agencies and enterprise companies. RedSeal's sophisticated technology gives security and management teams the most holistic understanding of their organization's cyber risks—across physical, cloud, and virtual networks—helping them know what they don't know, understand and remediate vulnerabilities, and establish and maintain compliance with internal and external requirements. 

Enriquez is a proven leader with deep experience in cyber security, but also a wide range of core infrastructure technologies, including AI/ML application development, DevSec-Ops, Networking, Cloud and SaaS solutions. He comes with a successful track record of helping some of the world's largest enterprises and government agencies enhance their security posture, leading the go-to-market efforts of the leadership team that scaled Mandiant to over $100M of ARR leading to their acquisition, and then later as Vice President, Worldwide Advanced Technology Group at FireEye after their acquisition of Mandiant. Other successful sales leadership roles include worldwide sales leadership positions at Lastline (Network Detection and Response, acquired by VMWare) as well as Symantec following 20+ years of leadership and sales positions with IBM.

Prior to becoming CEO at RedSeal, Enriquez was the CEO of startup Test.ai which delivered AI-powered software tools for software testing and dev ops, and prior to that, he was CEO of TrapX (acquired by Commvault) which was a leader in deception based cyber security defense. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern California.

"I am excited to join RedSeal at an exciting time in the company's journey. They have excellent capabilities to help enterprises and governments manage the potentially unmanageable complexity of modern network and cloud environments, and with their increasingly advanced capabilities in cloud security, the opportunity to build a market leading franchise in cyber security management," said Enriquez. "I look forward to working with the talented team at RedSeal to drive growth and innovation in the industry."

"Greg is a strong, growth oriented leader with a superb record of building some truly impressive franchises in other cyber security companies. He is an excellent match for RedSeal at our current inflection point with the growth of our core business and the introduction of our cloud-native Stratus capability, and his customer success oriented model will build on the foundations laid by Bryan Barney" said J.T. Treadwell, Managing Director at Symphony Technology Group. "To that extent, we do wish Bryan well at his new role as CPO of Everbridge, as we are a stronger company thanks to his efforts and thank him for is partnership with RedSeal." 

About RedSeal

RedSeal helps government agencies and Global 2000 companies see and secure their on-premises and cloud environment. With RedSeal, enterprises improve their resilience to security events by understanding what's on their networks, how it's all connected, and the associated risk. RedSeal protects enterprises by validating that resources are securely configured and continuously monitors compliance to internal and external security mandates. The company is based in Menlo Park, Calif.

CONTACT:
Media Team
408-641-2200
info@redseal.net

RedSeal CEO, Gregory Enriquez

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redseal-announces-new-ceo-gregory-enriquez-to-lead-next-phase-of-growth-301735389.html

SOURCE RedSeal Networks

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD, BERKSHIRE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD 💳, BERKSHIRE vorgestellt. Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell: THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD💳, BERKSHIRE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

31.01.23 Julius Bär: - u.a. 10.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Kering SA, Cie Financiere Richemont SA
31.01.23 Vontobel: Swiss Derivative Awards - letzte Chance: Vote4us!
31.01.23 Marktüberblick: Commerzbank-Aktie gesucht
31.01.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 6.80% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AXA, Swiss Life, Zurich Insurance
31.01.23 SMI - Fels in der Brandung
31.01.23 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Kursverluste zum Wochenstart
30.01.23 ☕ This week in markets, central banks 🏦, tech earnings💼, and US dollar💵🎢
30.01.23 DAX – Die Woche der Zinsentscheide
25.01.23 Aktien aktuell: THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD💳, BERKSHIRE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'739.03 19.82 DYSSMU
Short 11'998.49 13.53 H0SSMU
Short 12'423.63 8.97 OESSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'285.78 31.01.2023 17:30:20
Long 10'806.26 18.52 MYSSMU
Long 10'572.16 13.29 A4SSMU
Long 10'140.29 8.86 APSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS steigert Quartalsgewinn und übertrifft Markterwartung deutlich - Optimistischer Ausblick: UBS-Aktie dennoch abgestraft
Idorsia-Aktie gerät ins Trudeln: Idorsia reicht EU-Zulassungsantrag für Blutdruckmittel Aprocitentan ein
Rheinmetall-Aktie tiefrot: Rheinmetall erhält US-Auftrag - Rheinmetall begibt Wandelanleihen
ams-Aktie tiefrot: ams-OSRAM-CEO Alexander Everke tritt zurück - Noch-LEONI-Chef Aldo Kamper folgt nach
Anleger vor Notenbank-Entscheiden vorsichtiger: US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI mit Verlusten -- Konsolidierung beim DAX setzt sich letztlich fort -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten
Krypto News: XRP kündigt neuen Präsidenten an – was bedeutet das für den Kurs und die weitere Entwicklung des Projektes?
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia am Mittag mit kräftigen Verlusten
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Löst Nigeria nun den Bull Run aus?
Chip-Allianz der USA dürfte Peking erschrecken
Hohes Kurspotenzial: Welche Aktien besonders von der China-Lockerung profitieren dürften

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.