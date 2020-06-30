Immer auf dem Laufenden bleiben - mit unserem täglichen Börsen-Newsletter! Jetzt abonnieren! -w-
30.06.2020

Reds bring fans in Japan closer to club through LINE

TOKYO, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liverpool FC is bringing exclusive content to supporters in Japan to help bring them closer to the club they love, through the launch of its official channel on LINE.

From today, fans will be able to keep up to date on all the Reds action and relive those special moments, through breaking news and daily club updates, exciting behind the scenes content, and exclusive player interviews.

Those supporters that join the channel this week will be able to view exclusive content from LFC forward, Takumi Minamino.

Launched in 2011, LINE is one of the leading communication apps in the region, with the 64 million monthly active users across all generations in Japan. 

The club is launching its channel to connect with LFC fans and football fans on the platform in Japan, so they can enjoy the exclusive videos and behind the scenes footage anytime, anywhere.

Drew Crisp, senior vice president, digital, media and marketing, Liverpool FC, said: "LINE is one of the most popular communication apps currently available in Japan and is an incredibly important channel for us to interact with our supporters in the region.

"It's a great platform for us to share engaging content of our players, manager and fans, and reach our supporters currently using it to provide amazing moments, including our incredible journey on and off the pitch."

Please visit https://lin.ee/R5eyxdA or scan the QR code to become part of the LFC community on LINE.

SOURCE Liverpool FC

