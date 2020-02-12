Redline Trading Solutions Wins HFM US Technology Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Redline Trading Solutions, the premier provider of high-performance market data and order execution systems for automated trading, was awarded Best Market Data Provider during the HFM US Technology Awards.

Redline's InRush Ticker Plant is a highly parallelized, ultra-low latency, market data solution deployable with minimal hardware footprint. InRush consumes data from multiple sources, delivers aggregated and normalized data to trading applications. InRush maintains full-depth order books for all subscribed symbols on the wire with an emphasis on low latency and determinism.

HFM US Technology Awards recognize and reward IT and software providers serving the hedge fund sector that have demonstrated exceptional customer service and innovative product development over the past 12 months. Winners were deliberated and decided on by a panel of judges. Judges were carefully selected for their wealth of experience and expertise and will comprise of senior technology professionals within the hedge fund sector.

"We are proud to be recognized by HFM as hedge funds represent our fastest growing market segment," said John Hanna, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Redline. "This award is a testament to our market leading engineering and client support."

About Redline Trading Solutions, Inc.

Redline Trading Solutions is the multi-award winning market access technology provider, delivering low-latency access to market data and order execution on over 180 venues. With flexible delivery models, Redline provides a comprehensive, end-to-end solution for multi-asset electronic trading with global market coverage, enabling smarter access to global liquidity.

Redline has offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia supporting traders, market makers, financial institutions and other market participants worldwide. Visit us at http://www.RedlineTrading.com

