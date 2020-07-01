Redline Trading Solutions' Managed Service Wins TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2020

WOBURN, Mass., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Redline Trading Solutions, the premier provider of high-performance market data and order execution systems for automated trading, yesterday won Best Low-Latency Data Feed – Managed at the TradingTech Insight Award USA 2020.

TradingTech Insight Awards recognizes operational and product excellence in financial trading technology. The U.S. awards reflect the different challenges facing market practitioners and suppliers as they seek to develop trading and data solutions in this rapidly changing marketplace.

"This humbling recognition by our customers is a testament to how Redline's Managed Services offering has evolved into one of the most trusted partners across the street," said Varun Mahendra, Vice President of Managed Services at Redline. "We are proud and grateful for the award and look forward to expanding our Managed Services presence globally," he added.

With Redline Managed Service, clients are relieved from the burden of challenges and costs of directly managing exchange connectivity and feed protocol changes. The Redline Managed Service team procures performance-optimized IT infrastructure, establishes exchange connectivity, provision remote access to developers, and monitors daily production operations to lower the client's operational costs, reduce risks, and enter markets faster. This service is backed by Redline's 24/7 support coverage from their global operations centers in the U.S., U.K. and Hong Kong.

About Redline Trading Solutions, Inc.

Redline Trading Solutions is the multi-award winning market access technology provider, delivering low-latency access to market data and order execution on over 180 venues. With flexible delivery models, Redline provides a comprehensive, end-to-end solution for multi-asset electronic trading with global market coverage, enabling smarter access to global liquidity.

Redline has offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia supporting traders, market makers, financial institutions and other market participants worldwide. Visit us at http://www.RedlineTrading.com

