12.05.2020 20:30:00

Redline Communications 2020 First Quarter Conference Call Notice

TORONTO, May 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Redline Communications (www.rdlcom.com) Group Inc. (TSX: RDL) will issue its first quarter results via press release before the opening of trading on the TSX on May 13, 2020.  A conference call to discuss the results has been scheduled for May 14 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Redline, 2020 Q1, Earnings Call (CNW Group/Redline Communications Group Inc.)

To participate in the call, please dial 1-647-427-7450 approximately 10 minutes before the conference call and provide conference ID 4186136.  A recording of the call will be available through May 21, 2020. To listen to the rebroadcast please dial 1-416-849-0833 and provide the same conference ID.

A webcast of the call can be accessed through the investor relations section of Redline's website.   

About Redline Communications

Redline Communications (TSX:RDL) designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. Redline networks are used by Oil & Gas companies onshore and offshore, Mining companies on surface and underground operations, by municipalities to remotely monitor infrastructure, and by specialized telecom service providers to deliver premium services. Thousands of businesses worldwide rely on Redline to engineer, plan and deliver ruggedized, secure and reliable networks for their IoT, voice, data, and video communications needs. For more information visit www.rdlcom.com.

For more information visit www.rdlcom.com.

SOURCE Redline Communications Group Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 185.45
1.45 %
Lonza Grp 455.00
1.38 %
Givaudan 3’366.00
1.20 %
Geberit 439.10
1.18 %
Roche Hldg G 348.60
1.12 %
UBS Group 9.45
-0.38 %
Zurich Insur Gr 289.60
-0.41 %
Swiss Re 65.48
-0.73 %
CS Group 7.89
-0.78 %
LafargeHolcim 38.64
-1.05 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:57
Vontobel: derimail - 100% Kapitalschutz «einlocken»
07:16
Impfstoff rückt näher
11.05.20
Hedging opportunities using Black Sea Wheat futures
11.05.20
Hält der positive Trend an? | BX Swiss TV
11.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
11.05.20
Schwache US-Jobdaten können SMI nicht stoppen
07.05.20
Tracker Zertifikat auf den Stay-at-Home Economy Basket
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:00
Schroders: Wie hat das Coronavirus die Energiewende beeinflusst?
08:00
Schroders: Covid-19 und europäische Aktien: Fragen an unsere Fondsmanager
11.05.20
Schroders: Wie schneiden nachhaltige Unternehmen während der Covid-19-Krise ab?
mehr
Hält der positive Trend an? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin-Kurs stürzt ab
Experte: "Das grösste Problem der Welt ist der Dollar"
Ehemaliger Goldman-Analyst: Das Jahr 2020 wird für Aktien noch schlimmer als bisher
UBS-Analysten sehen Goldpreis bald bei 1'800 Dollar - auch andere Experten bullish
So reagiert der Bitcoin-Kurs auf das erfolgte Halving-Event
Dow beendet den Handel leichter-- SMI schüttelt bis Handelsende Verluste ab -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Dufry-Aktien nach Trading Update mit Abgaben
Warnsignal für Anleger: Warren Buffett hortet weiter Cash
Wall Street leichter -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX rutscht zum Handelsende unter die Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Relief Therapeutics reicht in den USA Antrag für Studie mit COVID-Mittel ein - Aktie legt zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street uneins -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX rutscht zum Handelsende unter die Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
An der Wall Street herrscht Unsicherheit. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Dienstag freundlich. In Deutschland schmolzen zwischenzeitliche Gewinne dahin. In Asien ging die Tendenz am Dienstag abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB