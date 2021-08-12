SMI 12’433 0.4%  SPI 15’905 0.3%  Dow 35’485 0.6%  DAX 15’887 0.4%  Euro 1.0824 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’224 0.4%  Gold 1’750 -0.1%  Bitcoin 41’463 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9225 0.1%  Öl 71.2 -0.6% 
12.08.2021

Redleaf Mobile App Launches in Chicago To Help Homeowners Get Jobs They Need Done Around The Home

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a homeowner and renter, James Albis, the Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Startup Redleaf Mobile App understands the challenges managing the multitude of jobs that need to get done around the home. JobSnap is a unique feature introduced through the Redleaf Mobile App, that allows users to post job tasks in real time. So how does the app work? Simply download the free mobile app, create a job title, vertical category (landscaping, snow removal, etc.), address of JobSnap, estimated budget, brief description of what you need done, together with an estimated budget, day and time need, snap photos with your mobile phone to create the JobSnap, from there the JobSnap goes out to local service pros who will respond to Job Snaps. According to Albis, "I needed to find a better and more transparent way to get Jobs done other than relying of popular social media feeds, recommendations from a friend or neighbor, additionally other platforms in the home service vertical do not fit the market need in a seamless way." Additionally, the app provides greater "connectivity between the homeowners and the broad home service community.  There are a number of aspects that every homeowner needs to manage their home service provider in a better way such as: communication, transparency, verification, mobile payment features, scheduling, reminders, tasks, and finding people to work on new jobs to get done." The Redleaf Mobile App combines two critical feature sets that was simply not tied together.

According to Albis, homeowners face a myriad of challenges when managing their home, the biggest challenges are the service provider experience and getting jobs done right. The Redleaf app is the thread between the homeowner and home service provider community bringing more convenience, transparency,  and consistency. There are millions of homeowners today who rely on outside service companies to get countless jobs and tasks done. Homeowners today need to ensure their homes look and run efficiently. The renewed interest in owning and renting a home with Covid has also spurred attention toward the Redleaf Mobile App. At the end of the day people need a variety of jobs done, from plowing snow, cutting grass, cutting tree's, cleaning pools, cleaning chimney's, fixing stuff, the list goes on and on. Redleaf is that simple tool, you can use at anytime or anyplace.

The challenge for homeowners is the technology they use every day has not fully aligned with the highly mobile service industry work force, creating gaps in communication, scheduling, payment, management, and transparency. The need to manage jobs around the home is essential, making the Redleaf Mobile Application an important tool for both service providers and homeowners. Currently, there is a breakdown between the homeowner and service provider experience. Everyone today depends on their mobile phones and apps to run their life. Having used many home service platforms , market play apps and social media plaforms, according to Albis have not delivered a "full circuit mobile solution", and have become too cumbersome for many homeowners, whether posting a job request, which are buried in a social media feed and geofenced platforms, simply managing service providers is a big challenge. According to Albis, "Today's service providers rely on broken links and pieces of technology to get jobs done, which does impact a homeowners experience." The good news is the Redleaf Mobile App closes the gaps and provides real value-oriented solutions for everyone.

Redleaf has partnered with local companies in Chicago to help get the word out to the broad service industry in the Snow & Ice Industries. Establishing a local presence is important to build a sense of community in each market according to Albis.

