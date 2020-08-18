18.08.2020 20:42:00

RedHawk Launches PPE Website

LAFAYETTE, Louisiana, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RedHawk Holdings Corp. (OTC: SNDD) ("RedHawk" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company primarily engaged in sales and distribution of medical devices, announced today the launch of its new website dedicated to online sale of the Company's line of personal protection equipment ("PPE") including non-contact thermometers, UV lamps, face masks and face shields. http://www.redhawkmedicalproducts.com

RedHawk also reiterated today that its previously announced preliminary results for the three month period ended June 30, 2020 are projected to be at record levels, with revenues for such period estimated to increase more than 500% over the preceding three month period ended March 31, 2020, as previously announced. Also as previously announced, normalized quarterly cash flow from operations is also preliminarily estimated to be at record levels for this same three month period. Revenues for the three month period ended June 30, 2020 were from a combination of sales from the Company's line of PPE and its SANDD™ needle incineration devices with preliminary gross profit margins averaging approximating 50%. 

Additionally, RedHawk announced today that it has repaid in full the promissory note due on or before September 6, 2020 in the principal amount of $200,000 made payable in connection with the previously disclosed settlement agreement between the Company and the Daniel J. Schreiber Living Trust – Dtd 2/8/95. 

About RedHawk Holdings Corp.

RedHawk Holdings Corp., formerly Independence Energy Corp., is a diversified holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the sales and distribution of medical devices, sales of branded generic pharmaceutical drugs, commercial real estate investment and leasing, sales of point of entry full-body security systems, and specialized financial services. Through its medical products business unit, the Company sells the Sharps and Needle Destruction Device (SANDD™), WoundClot Surgical - Advanced Bleeding Control, and the Carotid Artery Digital Non-Contact Thermometer. Through our United Kingdom based subsidiary, we manufacture and market branded generic pharmaceuticals. RedHawk Energy holds the exclusive U.S. manufacturing and distribution rights for the Centri Controlled Entry System, a unique, closed cabinet, nominal dose transmission full-body x-ray scanner. For more information, please visit: http://www.redhawkholdingscorp.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than statements of historical fact. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "may," "can," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "targets," "intends," "likely," "will," "should," "to be," "potential" and any similar expressions are intended to identify those assertions as forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties. In evaluating forward-looking statements, you should consider the various factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements including those listed in the "Risk Factors" section of our latest 10-K report. Further, the Company may make changes to its business plans that could or will affect its results. Investors are cautioned that the Company will undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:  
G. Darcy Klug, Chairman and CFO 
(337) 269-5933  
darcy.klug@redhawkholdingscorp.com

Philip C. Spizale, CEO 
(337) 269-5933  
philip.spizale@redhawkholdingscorp.com

Investor Relations:
Stephanie Prince, Managing Director
PCG Advisory
(646) 762-4518  
sprince@pcgadvisory.com

Media Contact:
Valerie Allen
Valerie Allen Public Relations
(310) 382-7800 
valerie@valerieallenpr.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redhawk-launches-ppe-website-301114304.html

SOURCE RedHawk Holdings Corp.

