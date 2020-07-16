|
16.07.2020 22:01:00
Redfin to Announce Second-Quarter 2020 Results on July 30, 2020
SEATTLE, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) will release second-quarter 2020 results after the stock market closes on Thursday, July 30, 2020. The company will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode on Redfin's Investor Relations website at http://investors.redfin.com. An archived webcast will also be available at http://investors.redfin.com for at least three months following the call.
About Redfin
Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered residential real estate company, including brokerage, iBuying, mortgage, and title services. Founded by software engineers, we run the country's #1 most-visited brokerage website and offer a host of online tools to consumers, including the Redfin Estimate. We represent people buying and selling homes in over 90 markets in the United States and Canada. In a commission-driven industry, our mission is to redefine real estate in the consumer's favor. We do this by pairing our own agents with our own technology to create a service that is faster, better, and costs less. Since our launch in 2006, we have helped customers buy or sell more than 235,000 homes worth more than $115 billion.
Redfin-F
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redfin-to-announce-second-quarter-2020-results-on-july-30-2020-301095094.html
SOURCE Redfin
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI mit leichtem Schluss -- DAX büsst ein -- Asiens Börsen enden schwächer
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der US-Aktienmarkt schloss am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain. Die heimischen Märkte tendierten auf rotem Terrain. Der DAX notierte im Donnerstagshandel mit Abschlägen. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Donnerstag im Minus.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}