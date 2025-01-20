|
20.01.2025 18:55:00
Redemption of green convertible bonds (OCEANEs vertes)
Redemption of green convertible bonds (OCEANEs vertes)
Voltalia (Euronext Paris, code ISIN: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energy, announces the redemption at maturity of its green convertible bonds (code ISIN: FR00140001X1)
Initially issued for 200 million euros in January 20211, then increased to 250 million euros in July 20222, these bonds were fully reimbursed, in cash, on January 13, 2025.
The company is also continuing to secure its long-term financing with sustainable solutions. As a reminder, the latest syndicated bank loan, concluded in July 20243 , and increased to 324 million euros in November 20244, is structured as an "impact” financing. In addition to having guaranteed the refinancing of the convertible bonds, this financing is aligned with Voltalia's Mission objectives, supporting activities that contribute to social development and climate change mitigation.
|Next meeting: Q4 2024 turnover, January 29, 2025 (after close of trading)
About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
|Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.3 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 17.2 GW.
Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.
A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.
With more than 2,000 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.
Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included, amongst others, in the MSCI ESG ratings and the Sustainalytics ratings.
|Voltalia
Email: invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00
|Press Relations Seitosei.Actifin - Jennifer Jullia
jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com
T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19
1 January 6, 2021 press release
2 July 26, 2022 press release
3 July 29, 2024 press release
4 November 5, 2024 press release
Attachment
Nachrichten zu Voltalia SA Provient regroupement
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Voltalia SA Provient regroupement
KI gefragt: Aktien für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über eine Auswahl an Aktien, welche von einer künstlichen Intelligenz prognostiziert wurden. Diese Titel sind laut KI optimal für ein langfristiges Buy and Hold Portfolio.
Welche Meinung haben Tim Schäfer und David Kunz vom Portfolio und halten diese Titel langfristig stand? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerTag der Amtseinführung von Donald Trump: SMI letztlich fester -- DAX steigt vorübergehend über 21'000-Punkte-Marke und schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte zum Wochenstart höher. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich stärker und kletterte sogar auf ein Rekordhoch. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Montag teils deutlich im Plus.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}