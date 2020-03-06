Redefining the Business Lunch: JSA Adds Virtual 'Meet and Eats' Product to Growing Virtual Event Services Portfolio

MIDDLEBROOK, Va., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) , the preeminent provider of public relations, digital marketing and event planning services for the telecom, data center and tech industries, announces today that its JSA Events department will now offer a 'Meet and Eats' product for one-to-one and one-to-many virtual gatherings. To generate more attendee interest and engagement, leading up to and throughout the virtual meet-up, JSA Events, care of its partner EatNGage, will send lunch to the doors of each participant approximately one hour before the meeting time. The doorbell serves as a reminder to join the meeting, while the physical act of 'breaking bread,' a basic human practice associated with trust, sharing and bonding, sets the virtual meeting stage for an unprecedented level of attendance and engagement.

'Meet and Eats' is available as a stand-alone service or can be added to any of JSA's existing turnkey virtual event management services , which include live-streaming virtual keynotes/roundtables/presentations, webinars, virtual press conferences, podcast broadcasts, post-trade show outreach, direct one-on-one prospect meetings and more. The JSA Events team is also available to quickly and seamlessly manage all the details of an event format change from in-person to digital, particularly in light of recent travel restrictions and the growing Coronavirus concerns.

JSA's virtual 'Meet and Eats' product announcement comes immediately following the company's highly successful January and February Virtual Roundtables . "Our recent results were extraordinary," states Jaymie Scotto Cutaia , CEO of JSA. "We've been providing these monthly Virtual Roundtables for several years now, attracting on average 30 registrants per Roundtable in 2019. This new year however, by promoting that we will provide a free lunch on JSA for the first 100 registrants to our Roundtables, we attracted 197 registrants to our January event, and 137 registrants to our February event. Additionally we retained over 95% of our audience for both 45-minute virtual panel discussions. The over 500% increase in registrations, and a continual level of engagement level, coupled with the need now to travel less yet still network and share ideas across our business community, led us to immediately roll out this virtual event lunch incentive to our data center, tech and telecom clients for their virtual gatherings."

So how does it work? The JSA Events team works with you to identify a targeted list of contacts to attend your web, audio or video conference. As part of JSA's virtual event services, JSA can also provide access to its own Zoom or GoToWebinar platform if needed, and manage registration, invitation design and promotion, including social, email, text reminders and more. Once participants confirm, JSA will send them each a confirmation email with a link to choose their lunch from local restaurants, which are then delivered shortly before the meeting starts. If the attendee lives in a remote location, a restaurant gift card will be offered instead.

So if you'd like to send a pizza, sandwich or salad (your recipients' choice!) to your prospect or client for your next virtual meet-up, or learn more about how JSA can support your virtual events, email JSA Events at events@jsa.net .

Also test it out! Be one of the first 100 to register for any of our remaining JSA Virtual Roundtables this year, traditionally held the third Thursday of each month, and get a lunch on JSA. Click here for the list of upcoming topics, speakers and registration links and/or visit www.jsa.net for more.

About JSA





Celebrating 15 years of success, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Lead Generation/ABM Marketing and Event Planning services to the telecom, data center and tech industries. Awarded 'Most Outstanding Telecoms PR Agency' by LiveWire for two years in a row, our success is attributed to our skilled JSA team, innovative tools, and established media and industry relationships. Combined, these allow us to deliver the finest lead generation, media outreach and brand awareness services available, orchestrated in a timely, integrated marketing plan customized for each client, to offer optimal and measurable ROI.

To learn more about how JSA can elevate your brand, visit www.jsa.net .

Join the conversation: Follow JSA on LinkedIn and Twitter .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

+1 866.695.3629 ext. 6

pr@jsa.net

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redefining-the-business-lunch-jsa-adds-virtual-meet-and-eats-product-to-growing-virtual-event-services-portfolio-301018987.html

SOURCE Jaymie Scotto & Associates, LLC