26.02.2020 22:47:00

Reddington Hospital Responds to Rumours in Social Media About Suspected Coronavirus Case

LAGOS, Nigeria, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It has come to the attention of the management of the Reddington hospital that rumours are circulating on social media of a case of coronavirus (COVID-19) at the Reddington hospital Ikeja. We would like to assure the public that there has been no confirmed case of coronavirus at any of the branches of the Reddington hospital as of today 26 February 2020.

Reddington Hospital

In the early hours of Wednesday 26 February, 2020, a Chinese national was presented to Ikeja branch of Reddington Hospital complaining of fever. Following standard protocol it was ascertained that he had arrived in Nigeria from China seven weeks ago and had not been in contact with anyone else who might have coronavirus. As a precautionary measure, staff immediately isolated him in accordance with the hospital's standard operating procedure for potential coronavirus patients. The state public health authorities were promptly informed and involved. Despite the risk being assessed to be relatively low according to the currently available science regarding incubation period, blood samples were taken using full prescribed precautions and sent to the Lagos State authorised virology laboratory for analysis and diagnosis. The results of the tests will be made available on or over the next 48 hours. The patient has since been transferred to Lagos State Infectious Disease Hospital at Yaba for further observation while results of tests are being awaited.

It is to be emphasised that the risk is thought to be low and so far the patient has not been diagnosed with coronavirus disease.

The Reddington team acted in a highly professional manner and in absolute compliance with international standards. We thank all staff for their diligence and professionalism in dealing with this case. We will continue to pursue strict surveillance of all patients and visitors in all our branches.

Signed
Dr Olutunde Lalude
Group Medical Director
Reddington Hospital Group

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reddington-hospital-responds-to-rumours-in-social-media-about-suspected-coronavirus-case-301012088.html

SOURCE Reddington Hospital

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:43
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
14:44
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13:00
Am Ölmarkt geht die Angst um, Gold als sicherer Hafen und Krisenwährung gefragt
11:00
Natural Gas Outlook for 2020
08:45
Ausverkauf setzt sich fort
25.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Partners Group Holding AG, Lonza Group AG, Geberit AG
24.02.20
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV
24.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:00
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
24.02.20
Schroders: Wasserstoffwirtschaft - mehr als nur heisse Luft?
mehr
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es im Jahresverlauf noch steuerfreie Dividenden
Novartis-Aktien sehr schwach nach Sicherheitsbedenken bei Beovu
Reich beschenkt: Elon Musk zieht für Tesla die Spendierhosen an
Diese Branche dürfte immun gegen die Coronavirus-Sorgen sein
Wall Street rauscht weiter ab -- SMI schliesst tief im Minus -- DAX fällt zeitweise auf neues Jahrestief -- Asiens Börsen zeigen leichte Erholungstendenzen
Corona-Krise: Dow letztlich schwächer -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Indizes in Fernost letztlich im Minus
Buffett-Gefährte Munger hält Tesla-Chef Elon Musk für "sonderbar"
Kramp-Karrenbauer gibt Merkel Jobgarantie
CS- und UBS-Aktien profitieren nur kurz: Finma beurteilt Notfallpläne der Credit Suisse und UBS als umsetzbar
Rekordjagd an der Börse: Diese Aktie hängt selbst Tesla bei der diesjährigen Performance ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Corona-Krise: Dow letztlich schwächer -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Indizes in Fernost letztlich im Minus
Am Mittwoch konnte sich der heimische Aktienmarkt vorsichtig erholen, wogegen es an den deutschen Börsen weiter bergab ging. Die Wall Street konnte sich nur teilweise erholen. In Asien setzten sich rote Vorzeichen durch.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;