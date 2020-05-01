+++ Bitcoin Kurs explodiert und durchbricht 8.000 USD - Jetzt noch vor dem Halving handeln! +++ -w-
REDCON1 partners with Meijer - all locations

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REDCON1, the world's fastest-growing supplement brand, is proud to announce a partnership with Meijer® Grocery Stores. Beginning May 1, 2020, REDCON1 products will be available at all 242 Meijer locations in 8 different states (MI, OH, IL, IN, WI, KY, CA, NY). 

REDCON1 Team

Based in the Midwest, Meijer is family-owned and known for revolutionizing the retail space in the 60's by becoming the first supercenter type store. Meijer prides itself on carrying the top products in every category and is maintaining that standard by bringing in REDCON1, the leader in sports supplements and nutrition. 

The partnership with Meijer marks a huge success for REDCON1. One that legitimizes the mainstream success of the brand. And for Meijer, this means expanding on their one-stop, convenient shopping experience by bringing quality, high-performing supplements into their supercenters as the category continues to grow for Meijer. 

The demographic of those searching for protein and performance products goes way beyond the bodybuilder or elite athlete. This partnership provides consumers in and out of the fitness community access to find healthier, high-quality nutrition products to help them achieve their goals. 

"Growing up in Michigan, we always shopped at Meijer as a family.  If I was good in the store, I would get my Superman ice cream from The Purple Cow on the way out.  Now as an adult, to see REDCON1 products on the shelf of a retail partner that is part of the landscape of my childhood, it is truly amazing.  Meijer was one of the first real supercenter style supermarkets where you could get everything you needed in one stop.  Now you can get the best nutritional supplements in the world at that same stop."  Eric Hart – President REDCON1

Exciting Products Coming to Meijer® Include:

  • TOTAL WAR PRE-WORKOUT – REDCON1's top selling, complete, pre-workout & the winner of Vitamin Shoppe's Pre-workout of the Year.
  • MRE Bar (Meal Ready to Eat) - The perfect on-the-go performance bar with 20g whole food protein, 260 calories and loaded with macronutrients. 

About REDCON1
REDCON1 is a mission-based company founded on a simple principle - create the highest quality supplements for people who train, for people that need to be at their best.  REDCON1 offers supplements and apparel that appeal to everyone, from serious athletes to beginners. Its strong military branding is highlighted by more than 9,000 Tier Operators around the world, many of which are currently serving with or are retired from the United States Armed Forces. The products feature effective formulas that deliver real results, while building a true brand that stands for transparency, hard-work, honesty, and integrity. REDCON1 products can be found in the United States Military on bases worldwide, DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, Meijer, GOLD'S GYM, XSPORT FITNESS, iHerb, 5 Star Nutrition, Total Nutrition, Kroger, HEB, Academy Sports, Hy-vee, Vitamin Shoppe, GNC, Bodybuilding.com, and Amazon, along with thousands of brick and mortar stores nationwide. The brand is also available in over 80 countries worldwide and continues to grow rapidly.

 

(PRNewsfoto/REDCON1)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redcon1-partners-with-meijer---all-locations-301050829.html

SOURCE REDCON1

