REDCOM EMS Completes AS9100D:2016 Aerospace Certification

VICTOR, N.Y., August 27, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- REDCOM EMS, a business unit of REDCOM Laboratories, Inc., announced today that the company has achieved AS9100D:2016 certification for its Quality Management System. This certification supplements the company's existing ISO9001:2015 certification. AS9100D:2016 is a standardized quality management and quality assurance system developed for the specialized requirements of the aviation, space, and defense industries. The successful completion of the audit and certification to the international aerospace quality standard signifies REDCOM EMS's commitment to meeting stringent customer requirements.

"Acquiring the AS9100D:2016 certification will enable REDCOM EMS to expand upon opportunities with current customers and allow us to reach an entirely new customer base," said Steve Husband, Vice President of Manufacturing, REDCOM and General Manager, REDCOM EMS. "The audit process to obtain this certification was a team effort and it took a lot of work. This demonstrates the commitment we have to continuous improvement for the benefit of our demanding customer base."

Quality Engineer Lauren Iuranich led the team in obtaining this certification. "We're doing something that everyone thought was impossible: growing a manufacturing business in Upstate New York," Iuranich remarked. As a Quality Engineer, she's continuously helping push REDCOM EMS into the future by working to gain further certifications, while also improving processes and systems throughout the manufacturing environment. "This AS9100D:2016 certification (and the ISO 13485 certification we're working on for later this year) will help us continue on that path of success."

REDCOM EMS's AS9100D:2016 certificate (74 300 4560) became effective on July 7, 2019 and was issued by TUV Rheinland, a certification body and global leader in independent quality inspection services. Maintaining certification will require rigorous and comprehensive audits by the internal team and annual validation by a third-party certifying body to ensure compliance with the standard.

About REDCOM EMS

REDCOM EMS (Electronics Manufacturing Services), a business unit of REDCOM Laboratories, Inc., is a U.S.-based contract manufacturer with a focused local and global customer base. REDCOM EMS has more than 40 years of experience manufacturing Printed Circuit Board Assemblies (PCBAs), wiring harnesses, power supplies, and system-level assemblies for a diverse set of industries including Defense, Aerospace, Telecom, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Medical, and Transportation. With a NIST-compliant secure facility, customers can trust REDCOM EMS to protect their intellectual property and manufacturing identity. REDCOM EMS' Quality Management System is certified to the latest ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D:2016 standards and is actively pursuing ISO13485 certification. For additional information, please visit the REDCOM EMS website at http://www.redcomems.com.

SOURCE REDCOM Laboratories, Inc.