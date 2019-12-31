31.12.2019 16:45:00

REDBUD LABS Expands Team in Response to Increased Demand

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Redbud Labs ("Redbud") continued to expand in 2019, adding new resources in engineering and manufacturing. Early in 2019, Redbud Labs announced key new leadership team hires and followed with a series of new product launches, application notes, and collaborative development projects. The company's 2019 major news included the following.

Redbud Labs develops advanced microfluidic technologies for use in diagnostic consumables. Redbud Labs chips enable faster, higher performance point-of-care and molecular diagnostics. (PRNewsfoto/Redbud Labs, Inc.)

REDBUD LABS Expands Leadership Team

REDBUD Enters Biomanufacturing Collaboration with Industry Leaders

REDBUD LABS Unveils New STR Chip Line - A Cartridge-ready Sample Prep Solution for Assay and Diagnostic Development

REDBUD LABS Broadens MXR Chip Offering - Hydrophilic formulation enables use of MXR without additives 

STR Microfluidic Chip Outperforms Magnetic Beads in Affinity-capture Study

NovaCell Partners with Redbud Labs on Improved Bioreactor T-cell Therapy

REDBUD LABS STR Microfluidic Chip Enables 1000x Faster Sample Prep for On-Cartridge Magnetic Bead Assay

"The combination of new products and new use cases drove customer activity this year," said Dale Barnes, Vice President of Operations at Redbud Labs. "The biggest growth was for requests to customize our products for customer-specific applications. In response, we increased our in-house capacity to handle non-recurring engineering and customer support, with new equipment, processes, and personnel. Our lead times remain under two weeks, even on custom orders."

In 2020, Redbud Labs will maintain its active conference schedule, with meetings scheduled at Molecular Medicine Tricon (San Francisco, CA), Innovations in Microfluidics (Boston, MA), Lab on a Chip Europe (Rotterdam, NL), Next Generation Diagnostics (Washington, D.C.), Lab on a Chip World Congress (Coronado, CA), and Innovations in Microfluidics Asia (Tokyo, JP).

ABOUT REDBUD

Redbud Labs, headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, manufacturers breakthrough components for life science industry, intended to solve the industry's ubiquitous microscale fluidic challenges. Redbud technologies have broad application across a variety of segments including: basic research, drug discovery and development, bioprocess and biomanufacturing, diagnostics, sequencing and applied markets. Industry partners seek Redbud's proprietary microchip technology, component design expertise and deep scientific know-how to advance their own next generation products.

For further information contact:

Kathryn Lawrence
VP Business Development
Redbud Labs
+1 919-537-9753 x97
lawrence@redbudlabs.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redbud-labs-expands-team-in-response-to-increased-demand-300980147.html

SOURCE Redbud Labs, Inc.

