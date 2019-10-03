+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
RedApple Digital Health, Inc. Introduces a New Mobile Health App for Matching Healthcare Providers and Patients

TUSTIN, Calif., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MarkTechPost.com has learned that Red Apple Digital Health Inc. based in Tustin, California, is going to demonstrate its new disruptive health application at Techcrunch Disrupt 2019. RedApple Digital Health Inc. is an up-and-coming entrant in the digital health market and has been developing this app for the past two years. This mobile and web-based application instantly matches and connects doctors and other health care providers with patients. Additionally, patients can connect with providers such as doctors, dentists, chiropractors, nutritionists, and fitness coaches.

Advanced medical technologies and digital communication mediums are slowly but surely becoming an integral part of healthcare. Outside of the healthcare system, individuals are looking to refine their health through nutrition and fitness. This phenomenon is particularly prevalent among millennials and Gen. Z population. Looking for a healthcare provider that fits personalized needs is crucial, especially in times of increased healthcare and insurance costs.

"We are filling this gap between healthcare seekers and healthcare providers by adopting novel and cutting edge technology to match and connect two parties instantly," explains Asad Zaidi, CEO of RedApple Digital Health.

This application will be available in all three major platforms, including website, iOS, and Android. Upon its public launch, it will be free for patients and as a subscription-based service for providers.

 

SOURCE RedApple Digital Health

