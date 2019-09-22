Red Spot Interactive and Symplast Integrate their Software to Create a 360-Degree Patient Engagement Solution Driven by Practice ROI

JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Spot Interactive (RSI), a return on investment (ROI) driven patient acquisition and retention software platform supporting more than 30 medical practice management systems, has partnered with Symplast, the No. 1 mobile EHR/practice management system for plastic surgeons that delivers a HIPAA-secure cloud platform to more than 3,500 aesthetic users across the U.S. This partnership will give Symplast clients fully synchronized access to RSI's patient acquisition, engagement, and retention software.

"Symplast has solved a difficult problem for aesthetic practices by creating a mobile-based PM platform for the fast-paced and dynamic aesthetic practice," said Jason Tuschman, CEO and founder of Red Spot Interactive. "We appreciate the effort to solve such a problem, given our history, and look forward to allowing our mutual practices to be smarter and faster with respect to ROI-driven patient acquisition and management."

"This is more than just a simple software integration; Symplast is excited to partner with Red Spot Interactive," said Symplast CEO/CTO Facundo Formica. "Their robust ROI software delivers a tremendous need to our Symplast users regarding lead generation, analysis and full transparency between the very beginning of the patient journey throughout their entire lifecycle. This new integration reinforces the role that Symplast plays in aesthetic practices, serving as the data hub from which other ancillary, specialized softwares can seamlessly talk to in order to optimize a practice."

The integration will allow Symplast clients to:



Track marketing revenue/ROI and key performance indicators associated with lead conversion, patient scheduling, and acquisition/retention, driving practice growth

Maintain 360-degree real-time patient engagement from appointment reminders and surveys to review generation and online reputation management

Create fully automated practice-specific patient lifecycle retention marketing based on predetermined patient interaction and practice goals, driving practice growth

Supply consumers with online appointment scheduling, reducing front desk workload and improving patient engagement

Track key performance indicators associated with website traffic and search engine rankings

Utilize HIPAA-compliant two-way texting with patients

Through Red Spot's integration, Symplast customers will be able to manage the entire patient acquisition and retention process by return on investment while increasing practice scale and decreasing workload and vendor costs/touchpoints.

SOURCE Red Spot Interactive