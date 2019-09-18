Red Spot Interactive and NextGen Healthcare Build Partnership to Strengthen Patient Acquisition and Provider Retention

JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Spot Interactive (RSI), a marketing and patient acquisition company, is proud to establish a new partnership with NextGen Healthcare Inc., a leading healthcare solutions provider for ambulatory and specialty practices. This adds to RSI's growing list of partners, which include Nextech, DrChrono, Symplast and Azalea, with additional partnerships to announce in the near future. The partnership will equip NextGen Healthcare consumers with marketing and patient scheduling performance solutions, patient retention solutions, and appointment request software.

"NextGen is a leader in providing software for healthcare solutions for ambulatory and specialty practices," said Jason Tuschman, CEO and Founder of Red Spot Interactive. "We appreciate their drive to provide such solutions and look forward to seeing our mutual practices grow stronger and excel with respect to ROI-driven patient acquisition and management."

By merging with Red Spot Interactive and utilizing the company's integrated tools and technology, NextGen Healthcare clients will have the opportunity to:



Track website revenue, appointments, missed calls and email lead conversions

Track all key performance indicators (KPIs) associated with website rankings, SEO factors, and website traffic types

Track revenue and media costs of their practice website, marketing channels and patient acquisition KPIs, regarding phone/email lead management and patient scheduling

Send out automated appointment reminders and automated consultation and patient surveys with online review generation

Receive hourly email notifications of new consumer online reviews

Utilize HIPAA-compliant two-way texting with patients

Give patients 24/7 access to view available appt. times per procedure and provider, and book their appt. online

Through these advanced tools, NexGen consumers will have access to invaluable information that will allow them to develop a thorough understanding of their marketing ROI and patient scheduling challenges, as well as their consultation and service performance from a consumer perspective.

