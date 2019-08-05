05.08.2019 19:25:00

Red Roof® Ups Price Match Guarantee with Enhanced RediPromise®

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Roof® has upped the price match guarantee game with its enhanced RediPromise®, a promise to its guests that they can find the lowest rates, best price, by booking directly through Red Roof. If a guest finds a lower rate, within 24 hours of booking a room, Red Roof will not only match the lowest price offered online but will also gift guests with 7,000 points, good for a free night's future stay at any Red Roof Inn® or Red Roof PLUS+® or 14,000 points for a free night at a Red Collection hotel. RediPromise surpasses other rate match offers that are often discounted from 10%-25% or that offer free gift cards. RediPromise leads the industry with the most rewarding best rate guarantee, offering a gift of a free night on Red Roof.

"From start to finish, the guest experience is of the utmost importance to Red Roof. With RediPromise, we are showing our customers that from the time they book a stay at one of our hotels, we're thinking of them with a value proposition that benefits them immediately and in the future," says Andrew Alexander, President, Red Roof.

Guests have many options when booking hotel rooms. Booking direct with Red Roof has numerous advantages for consumers including:

  • The lowest online rate.  This promise is backed by Red Roof RediPromise.
  • Rewards.  Earn Red Roof RediRewards™ RediPoints for hotel stays booked directly on redroof.com, the Red Roof mobile website, by calling 1-800-REDROOF or by calling the property directly.  If booked on most other websites, such as Hotels.com, Expedia.com, and Booking.com, travelers will not earn RediRewards™ RediPoints.  Of course, they can also redeem RediPoints directly with Red Roof for hotels stays and more.
  • Guest Room Type Guarantee.  Travelers book the room type of their choice on redroof.com, mobile, call center or property direct and once booked, the room type will be guaranteed.  
  • Great customer service backed by a Hassle-Free Guarantee.   Red Roof assists 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
  • No cancellation fees on most reservations*.  Because Red Roof knows what it's like to have a change of plans. *When a room is reserved, complete cancellation-policy details will be provided in a reservation-confirmation email.
  • Receipts are issued upon check out.
  • Total privacy and security.  Travelers can trust Red Roof to protect their online transactions.

    • "Booking direct gives travelers the peace of mind that their reservation is safe and that they are interacting with the real Red Roof," notes Marina MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof. "Safe, authentic bookings, smarter searches, the best deal and always loyal treatment are core attributes of booking direct. RediPromise is Red Roof's promise that booking direct has benefits and prices that are unbeatable."

    RediPromise comes as travelers take advantage of the remaining weeks of summer, using their vacation time to go on road trips, indulge in a weekend getaway or take that long-planned family vacation. According to recent research, there are three factors that will drive travelers' decisions about where they stay during their summer vacations. Those factors are location (63 percent); value (57 percent); and online reviews (33 percent).1 With hundreds of convenient locations across the U.S., the most competitive price guarantees, value for money and a culture that's obsessed with listening to its guests through reviews and other feedback, Red Roof meets today's traveler needs.

    Consumers and guests can learn more about Red Roof's RediPromise, by logging into https://www.redroof.com/why-red-roof-inn/RediPromise.  Red Roof is also pet-friendly, with one well-behaved pet welcome per room, nationwide, at no additional cost* and a 15% discount for their pet parents until August 31, 2019 using  VP605422 at all Red Roof Inn®, Red Roof PLUS+® and The Red Collection® properties.. Additional discounts apply for AAA Members who receive a special 15% off with VP624154 and 15% off for active Military, Veterans, Police, Fire, EMT, Paramedics and anyone in a military or first-responder uniform who use VP624677. Those VP codes apply at Red Roof Inn, Red Roof PLUS+, The Red Collection and HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof properties. For reservations, visit redroof.com or call 800.RED.ROOF.

    About Red Roof®
    Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry with franchises, corporate managed and corporate owned properties, recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. Known for obsessively listening to consumers, Red Roof offers travelers a consistently high-quality experience at an affordable price. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof has over 600 properties in the U.S. and has expanded internationally to Brazil, Canada and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering an enhanced experience at a value price. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room, nationwide, at no additional cost*. Ranging from economy to upper midscale, Red Roof's portfolio of brands includes: Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, allowing guests to Sleep Easy. Spend Less®. with enhanced amenities at a value price; The Red Collection®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™; and Home Towne Studios by Red Roof®, offering guests A Brand New Way to Extended Stay™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results. ® - a unique owner-operator experience establishing common ground with franchisees. To join Red Roof's industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards™, or for reservations, visit redroof.com or call 800.RED.ROOF.

    *Pet accommodations policy may vary at some Home Towne Studios by Red Roof locations.

