11.02.2026 05:09:14
Red Rock Resorts Inc. Q4 Profit Falls, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) released earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $44.66 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $46.59 million, or $0.76 per share, last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 3.2% to $511.78 million from $495.70 million last year.
Red Rock Resorts Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $44.66 Mln. vs. $46.59 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.75 vs. $0.76 last year. -Revenue: $511.78 Mln vs. $495.70 Mln last year.
