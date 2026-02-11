Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
11.02.2026 05:09:14

Red Rock Resorts Inc. Q4 Profit Falls, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) released earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $44.66 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $46.59 million, or $0.76 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.2% to $511.78 million from $495.70 million last year.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $44.66 Mln. vs. $46.59 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.75 vs. $0.76 last year. -Revenue: $511.78 Mln vs. $495.70 Mln last year.