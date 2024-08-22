|
22.08.2024 22:45:26
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Q2 Earnings Summary
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
4.10 CHF -2.94%
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB):
Earnings: -$9.5 million in Q2 vs. $3.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.61 in Q2 vs. $0.24 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported adjusted earnings of -$0.47 per share for the period.
Analysts projected -$0.42 per share Revenue: $300.2 million in Q2 vs. $298.6 million in the same period last year.
-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: about $1.250 bln