Red Dot Award for the Geberit brand identity

SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Geberit has taken home an internationally acclaimed Red Dot Award for Brands & Communication Design. The award was presented for the new brand identity, which reflects the strategic direction and expansion of the business model.

"With its entry into the ceramics business six years ago, Geberit – until then mainly known by trade professionals as a strong brand in sanitary technology – expanded its product portfolio and thus targeted new markets and target groups," explained Dr. Martin Baumüller, Head Division Marketing & Brands at Geberit. "In doing so, we combine technical know-how 'behind the wall' with expertise 'in front of the wall' and also appeal to end users with the brand. This is reflected in our new brand strategy."

"Know-How Installed" and "Design Meets Function"

While the established claim "Know-How Installed" targeted B2B groups such as sanitary engineers and plumbers, the new "Design Meets Function" claim appeals to interior designers, architects, showrooms and end users. This repositioning from B2B to B2B2C was necessary following Geberit's entry into the ceramics business in 2015.

Red Dot jury won over completely

According to the Red Dot Award jury, the brand evolution has been exemplary. Geberit is no longer a sanitary brand, but also a public brand.



Geberit stood out with aesthetically appealing and functional products aimed at meeting needs and requirements in the bathroom.



There was also a special mention for a solid brand DNA. The new B2B2C brand image is used internationally on all marketing levels, including marketing campaigns, showrooms, POS concepts, events and trade fairs to ensure a uniform identity and further expand the brand in the markets.



Red Dot Award

TheRed Dot Award is one of the world's most prestigious design competitions, with over 18,000 submissions annually from over 70 countries. Not only products are awarded, but also pioneering brands and communication projects.

About Geberit

The globally operating Geberit Group is a European leader in the field of sanitary products. Headquartered in Switzerland, Geberit provides unique added value to sanitary technology and bathroom ceramics. The global production network encompasses 29 production facilities. With over 12,000 employees in 50 countries, Geberit generated sales of CHF 3.1 billion in 2019. The Geberit shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and have been included in the Swiss Market Index since 2012.

