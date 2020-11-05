SMI 10’306 0.2%  SPI 12’826 0.2%  Dow 28’405 2.0%  DAX 12’568 2.0%  Euro 1.0704 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’216 1.7%  Gold 1’950 2.4%  Dollar 0.9050 -0.8%  Öl 40.8 -1.0% 

+++ Liebe Nutzer, unterstützen Sie uns bei der weiteren Verbesserung von finanzen.ch - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
05.11.2020 21:16:00

Red Coat Cattle Feeders Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.02 Per Share

HAZENMORE, SK, Nov. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Red Coat Cattle Feeders Inc. ("Red Coat" or the "Company") will pay total cash dividends of two cents on each common share outstanding, payable on or after December 1, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2020. The entire amount of the dividend constitutes an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes. Shareholders with questions regarding the tax treatment of dividends should consult their own tax advisers or contact their local office of the Canada Revenue Agency and where applicable, the provincial tax authorities.

Red Coat is a Saskatchewan focused feedlot company formed as a result of the vision and determination of a group of individual farmers and ranchers in South-Western Saskatchewan. This community owned feedlot's main objectives are to stimulate economic activity, add value to locally produced cattle and grains, and provide local employment opportunities, by feeding and finishing cattle.

Additional information about Red Coat is available at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Red Coat Cattle Feeders Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 63.40
3.12 %
Geberit 565.60
2.54 %
CS Group 9.54
2.21 %
Part Grp Hldg 933.40
2.01 %
Lonza Grp 622.20
1.87 %
Givaudan 3’924.00
-0.03 %
Swisscom 477.60
-0.38 %
Roche Hldg G 320.90
-0.68 %
Novartis 76.51
-0.70 %
Nestle 107.16
-1.20 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:40
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Apple Inc
10:49
Vontobel: derimail - Capped Bonus Zertifikat auf SAP - bis morgen zeichnen
08:08
Pharmawerte beflügeln den SMI
08:05
Weekly-Hits: Gaming-Industrie – Die nächste Generation / Delivery Hero & Zalando – Erfolgreiches E-Commerce-Duo / Rohstoffmonitor – Oktober 2020
04.11.20
Trump ruft sich zum Wahlsieger aus! | BX Swiss TV
03.11.20
Will This La Niña"s Impact Be Different?
30.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Julius Bär, Partners Group, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:13
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
30.10.20
Schroders: Mit Stimmrechtsvertretung Unternehmen weltweit beeinflussen
28.10.20
Schroders: Was bedeutet der EU «Green Deal» für Unternehmen?
mehr
Trump ruft sich zum Wahlsieger aus! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief Therapeutics-Aktie -28%: Relief Therapeutics ernennt J. Paul Waymack zum Berater
US-Wahl noch offen: Chancen für Biden stehen gut - Trump zieht vor Gericht - OZSE mit Kritik an Trump
Elon Musk enthüllt: Diesem Tesla-Produkt gehört die Zukunft
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie zündet Turbo: Relief Therapeutics setzt Studie zu COVID-19 Behandlung fort
Roche-, Novartis-, Lonza-Aktien & Co.: Pharmawerte ziehen klar an
US-Wahl im Fokus: Wall Street im Plus -- SMI geht mit deutlichen Gewinnen aus dem Handel -- DAX beendet Sitzung über 12.300er-Marke -- Asiens Märkte schliessen mehrheitlich stärker
US-Wahl weiter offen: SMI letztlich wenig bewegt --US-Börsen deutlich fester -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen legen bis Handelsschluss kräftig zu
US-Wahl im Fokus: US-Dollar stark gefragt - Euro, Pfund, Yen unter Druck
US-Präsidentschaftswahl noch ohne Ergebnis - Wohl keine Änderung der Mehrheitsverhältnisse im Kongress
Zeit zum Umschichten? Deutsche-Bank-Experte empfiehlt Value-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Wahl weiter offen: SMI letztlich wenig bewegt --US-Börsen deutlich fester -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen legen bis Handelsschluss kräftig zu
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag kaum verändert. Beim deutschen Leitindex ging es nach oben. An den asiatischen Börsen waren am Donnerstag dicke Pluszeichen zu sehen. Auch an der Wall Street geht es kräftig nach oben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit