Red Banyan CEO Evan Nierman Shares Expert Advice with Internal Comms Pro Podcast

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading crisis communications and PR firm Red Banyan is pleased to announce that its CEO, Evan Nierman, was recently a featured guest on the Internal Comms Pro podcast. Evan shared his expertise with the show's host Sara Jackson and offered actionable tips on how corporate communication professionals can help companies thrive in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nierman took listeners through a 6-step roadmap, guiding them on how to transform internal communications practices from an initial reactionary phase to a thriving, proactive powerhouse.

"There has never been a time where the roles of both crisis communications and internal communications are more valued," said Nierman. "Communicators actually act as emissaries, providing a sense of the feeling within the company. The strength of the internal communications function derives in part by being able to bring together a diverse range of skill sets."

During the interview, Nierman said that he set out to create a PR agency that is not merely focused on promoting products and businesses, but rather one that champions vital issues and serves the greater good, values that are particularly essential in the current climate. As communications professionals, he and his growing team have provided strategic counsel to top business leaders, government officials, high-profile individuals and even presidential candidates.

"At the end of the day, you have to juggle a lot of competing inclinations and a lot of needs but start from the ones that are most fundamental and inform your target audiences of vital information that they need to have," said Nierman when offering guidance to internal communications pros. "Remember the importance of storytelling; people remember stories, people are inspired by stories, and there are always stories to tell."

Highly regarded by industry professionals, the Internal Comms Pro podcast is dedicated to educating and sharing stories with the internal communications community. It offers a platform of free resources to support the discipline of employee communication.

