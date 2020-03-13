Red Bank Regional High School Athletic Trainer Inducted into Hall of Fame

TRENTON, N.J., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Athletic Trainers' Society of New Jersey (ATSNJ) is proud to induct Christina Emrich into the organizations' Hall of Fame. Ms. Emrich has been the athletic trainer at Red Bank Regional High School and a member of Tinton Falls EMS since 1995. The ATSNJ Hall of Fame exists to recognize the very best of our profession in the state of New Jersey. The 11th Annual ATSNJ Awards Banquet took place March 2, 2020.

Christina Emrich has played an integral part in ATSNJ serving as President (2017-2019), President Elect (2016), Treasurer (2013-2015), and Central Regional Representative (2001-2004). Her most significant contribution has been in educating the public about preventing heat illness. Christina has worked toward legislation for mandating Heat Participation Policies, monitoring concussion return to play, and the implementation of emergency action plans that are now mandatory in all NJ high schools.

Currently, Christina is a member of the NJSIAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and was inducted into the NJSCA/NJSIAA Hall of Fame in 2011.

"I was excited to present the ATSNJ Hall of Fame Award to Christina. She has displayed an incredible love of the profession and a dedication to our organization for many years. You are not going to find a better all-around person. I couldn't be happier for her," said Kevin W. Briles, President of the ATSNJ.

Six additional individuals were honored at the 11th Annual ATSNJ Awards Banquet.

Timothy M. Hosea Team Physician Award- Dr. Scott A Rodeo, attending Orthopedic Surgeon and Clinician-Scientist at The Hospital for Special Surgery. Head Team Physician for the NY Giants.

ATSNJ Presidential Award- Mark Bramble, formerly the athletic trainer from Marlboro High School.

ATSNJ Distinguished Service Award- Cali Whedon, athletic trainer at Point Pleasant Beach High School since 2002.

Jack Weakley D2 Scholarship - Sarah Unger, athletic training student at Rowan University.

Richard Malacrea College Scholarship - Nicole Thompson, athletic training student from Rowan University.

Vito Recine Memorial High School Scholarship- Chinonye Igwe, high school student at Union County Vocational Technical High School.

For more information about awards visit: https://www.atsnj.org/articles/2020-atsnj-scholarship-award-winners-announced

