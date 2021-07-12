Red 6 Opens Two New Offices In Florida

MIAMI, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red 6, a revolutionary technology firm at the forefront of synthetic air combat training, is proud to announce the opening of its new headquarters in Miami, and a new Technology Hub in Orlando. "The move will allow Red 6 to build a presence in two great cities within a state that leads the United States in business friendliness, corporate openness, and economic growth," said Daniel Robinson, Founder and CEO of Red 6. "Red 6 is excited to be one of the many businesses recognizing the benefits and opportunities Florida has to offer," continued Robinson.

Moving to the State of Florida is a strategic business decision for Red 6 and its customers. Following a highly successful $30M Series A round, Red 6 carefully selected these two sites to help drive its expeditious growth. "Florida is attractive for many reasons; high quality education systems and talent availability, the state's competitive operating costs, present and projected economic growth trajectory, government investment in infrastructure, access to military customers at nearby centers of excellence, a business-friendly culture, and more," said Maissan Almaskati, Chief Financial Officer of Red 6.

Miami's diverse culture, economic vibrancy, welcoming approach, and Orlando's proximity to Florida's internationally renowned simulation and training industry creates the ideal foundation for Red 6's next phase of growth. "We are thrilled to be in Florida, and with high-skill and high-wage jobs we know we will attract and retain the world-class talent developed here," said Robinson.

To celebrate the milestone, Robinson is making a guest appearance on Miami Mayor Francis Suarez's podcast Cafecito Talk, which will stream live July 20th.

For more information about Red 6 go to www.red6ar.com.

About Red 6

Red 6 was founded in 2018 by Daniel Robinson, Glenn Snyder and Nick Bicanic and is the creator of Airborne Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS). ATARS is the first wide field-of-view, full color demonstrably proven outdoor augmented reality solution that works in dynamic outdoor environments. ATARS allows Virtual and Constructive assets into the real-world by allowing pilots and ground operators to see synthetic threats in real-time, outdoors, and critically, in high-speed environments. By blending augmented reality and artificial intelligence and using both the indoor and outdoor space around us as a medium, Red 6 has redefined the limits of how the world will experience, share, and interact with its information.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/red-6-opens-two-new-offices-in-florida-301331173.html

SOURCE Red 6