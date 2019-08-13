Recycled Karma Brands Launches The Green Label, a Sustainable Fashion Collection

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recycled Karma Brands, LLC, a Los Angeles based premium apparel fashion company, proudly introduces The Green Label, a collection of eco-friendly sustainable fashion -- making environmentally conscious clothing the fashionable choice.

The Green Label collection gives plastic a second life and reduces the carbon footprint with each purchase. Each shirt produced reuses the fibers from five single use plastic bottles, five water bottles = one t-shirt. And, the sustainability extends into every aspect of the production and packaging of the line from the garment, printing, hangtag and even a biodegradable poly bag.

For Jene Park, CEO and Creative Director of Recycled Karma, The Green Label is a project of passion. Since joining Recycled Karma, her priority has been to create a fashion collection with function and purpose "to help the environment and give consumers Recycled Karma."

More details on The Green Label collection and production process:

Each shirt is made from recycled water bottles and post-industrial cotton, all of which are sourced domestically .

. Using recycled components vs. virgin textiles, not only minimizes Recycled Karma's water, fuel and electricity footprint, it also eliminates thousands of pounds of new raw material waste.

Each piece of the garment and process of The Green Label collection makes an environmental impact -- even the poly bag is biodegradable using an Oxo-Biodegradable Plastic Additive.

The made in Los Angeles tees get a vintage wash that adds the finishing touch and gives each piece its own individual look and feel.

Following on the notes from the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC), The Green Label collection is a great example of how to 'lead, act and commit to sustainable practice to ensure that fashion doesn't have to cost the earth.'

The Green Label collection launches Fall 2019 at select retailers and prices range from $55 to $85.

About Recycled Karma Brands, LLC:

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Recycled Karma Brands is a privately held full service premium apparel company known for vintage inspired looks, quality garments, elevated fashion designs and collections. The company is partnered with the world's biggest brands through licensing, branding, manufacturing and private label partnerships at the nation's top boutiques, department stores and retailers. www.recycledkarmabrands.com

For more information or to book an interview, contact Jene Park at 323.360.2111 or email: licensing@recycledkarmabrands.com.

