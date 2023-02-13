SMI 11'209 0.7%  SPI 14'444 0.7%  Dow 34'246 1.1%  DAX 15'397 0.6%  Euro 0.9863 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'241 1.0%  Gold 1'854 -0.7%  Bitcoin 19'933 -0.9%  Dollar 0.9197 0.0%  Öl 85.8 -0.8% 
14.02.2023 00:41:00

Recycle Track Systems announces acquisition of Cycle Technology

RTS continues commitment to innovation in recycling through acquiring Cycle Reverse Vending Machines

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recycle Track Systems, Inc. (RTS), a leader in cutting edge traceability and sustainability solutions utilized in the materials, waste, and recycling industry, has acquired the assets of Cycle Technology, Inc. (Cycle), including its reverse vending machine (RVM) technology and recycling rewards platform, as part of ongoing commitment to increase innovation by expanding recycling through engagement programs, like gamification and rewards.

Recycle Track Systems, Inc. (RTS), has acquired Cycle Technology, Inc. (Cycle), including its reverse vending machine (RVM) technology and recycling rewards platform, as part of ongoing commitment to increase innovation by expanding recycling through engagement programs, like gamification and rewards.

Cycle powered by RTS partners with teams across the MLB, MLS, and NFL to increase recycling rates and reduce waste, and today is available in select stadiums. Cycle made its debut with HEINEKEN USA and Inter Miami CF in early 2022 then quickly expanded as part of Anheuser-Busch's National Recycling League, a multi-sports league coalition aiming to reduce waste on game day, to first launch at Washington Nationals' Nationals Park, then with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles were the first team in the NFL to debut the emerging technology, offering prizes from autographed items to even tickets to next year's season opener, for fans who make use of them at their home games at Lincoln Financial Field. This past weekend, RTS and Cycle brought RVM technology to the big game for the first-time with Anheuser-Busch.

Cycle co-founder, Anwar Khan, shared "Cycle and RTS have been collaborating over the last year and it was clear, given their size and scale, for us to formally team up. We are thrilled to expand the impact RVMs have through RTS's expansive portfolio of services and clients, and through the mentorship of their executive team. Greg Lettieri has been a tremendous mentor and resource to Cycle, and we look forward to growing with him and his team's leadership. From humble beginnings in our freshman dorm rooms, all of us on the Cycle team never imagined this outcome when we first started, and we are grateful for all those that have been a part of this journey."

Today, RTS is also the proud sustainable materials management provider for professional teams, including the New York Mets' Citi Field and Brooklyn Nets' Barclays Center, assisting in reduced emissions through increasing diversion from landfill and providing sustainable material management services powered by real-time metrics and feedback regarding the team's waste management practices. With the help of RTS, Philadelphia Union's Subaru Parkwas able to achieve zero landfill status, meaning that all of the waste generated at games was reduced, reused or recycled.

RTS Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lettieri, "RTS's momentum has been rooted in our ability to deliver cutting-edge waste management solutions that inspire and incentivize consumers to strive for sustainability. Our acquisition of Cycle adds an interactive, real-time recycling experience our customers can leverage. At RTS, Cycle joins Zerowaste.com, Recyclebank and our expanding suite of innovative, industry-leading products that are driving the community engagement and education our customers need to meet their zero waste goals."

Together with Cycle reverse vending machine (RVM) technology and recycling rewards platform, RTS will continue to highlight the importance of existing sustainability efforts on and off the field, by engaging fans on recycling across our network of stadium, event, and other commercial facilities.

About Recycle Track Systems, Inc.

Recycle Track Systems, Inc. combines technology with high-touch service to make waste disposal easier, smarter, and more responsible. From on-demand removal to fully integrated waste management solutions, RTS helps companies and municipalities easily track and optimize their pickups. Using data insight, RTS empowers clients with visibility into their waste habits and tangible figures on their climate impact to improve their waste and recycling practices. For more information, visit rts.com or follow RTS on Linkedin, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. For more zero-waste resources, visit zerowaste.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Cycle

As part of RTS' portfolio of IoT products, Cycle is a recycling technology and data platform that rewards fans and event-goers for recycling their empty beverage containers at Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs). For more information, visit rts.com/cycle or follow Cycle on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

CONTACT:
Lindsey Casella 
Marketing & Communications, VP at Recycle Track Systems
lindsey.casella@rts.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recycle-track-systems-announces-acquisition-of-cycle-technology-301745774.html

SOURCE Recycle Track Systems (RTS)

