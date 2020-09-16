16.09.2020 15:22:00

Rectangle Health and ProSites Partner to Deliver Full-Service, Payment-Enabled Websites for Healthcare Practitioners

VALHALLA, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rectangle Health and ProSites announced a new partnership today to help dental and medical practices integrate secure and comprehensive payment solutions into their websites.

Rectangle Health's patented Practice Management Bridge® payment processing technology powers online and mobile consumer-friendly patient payment options. "The ProSites partnership with Rectangle Health allows us to offer our dental and medical customers a full patient payment solution with contactless options, helping to create a safer environment for both patients and practices," said Keith Washington, Vice President of Products at ProSites.

"ProSites is a leader in providing dental and medical marketing solutions, helping practices to delight their existing patients and attract new ones," said Matt McCammon, Executive Vice President of Rectangle Health. "Rectangle Health provides a solution that provides flexibility and security to collect payments from any internet-based device, allowing dentists and their staff to spend less time on billing and more time providing excellent care for their patients."

About Rectangle Health

Rectangle Health is a leading healthcare technology company that provides a comprehensive suite of payment and patient engagement solutions to healthcare providers, insurance groups and billing services. Founded in 1992, the company is headquartered in Valhalla, NY and was ranked among The Silicon Review's 50 Fastest Growing Companies of 2019. With best-in-class technology and customer service, Rectangle Health works with 60,000-plus healthcare providers in the U.S., reliably processing over $6 billion in annual payments.

About ProSites

ProSites delivers innovative website design and digital marketing solutions to help dental and medical professionals achieve measurable practice growth.  The ProSites comprehensive suite of solutions includes ready-to-go and custom website design, search engine marketing, social media management, automated patient communications, and pay-per-click services. ProSites is trusted by over 7,000 dental, medical, and professional practices, and endorsed by 14 state dental associations. Learn more about ProSites by visiting www.ProSites.com or call (888) 932-3644.

CONTACT:

Michelle Dowling
Marketing
Rectangle Health
mdowling@rectanglehealth.com

Mike Ward
VP, Marketing
ProSites
press@prosites.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rectangle-health-and-prosites-partner-to-deliver-full-service-payment-enabled-websites-for-healthcare-practitioners-301132333.html

SOURCE Rectangle Health

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

SGS 2’466.00
1.69 %
Swisscom 502.60
1.41 %
Givaudan 4’064.00
1.35 %
Geberit 533.20
1.10 %
Novartis 83.80
0.89 %
CS Group 9.97
-0.06 %
Alcon 52.12
-0.15 %
Swiss Re 75.10
-0.32 %
CieFinRichemont 66.40
-0.36 %
UBS Group 11.14
-0.49 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:32
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
14:20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
10:00
As Abe Steps Down, Did Abenomics Succeed?
09:08
SMI mit neuem Verlaufshoch
15.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, BB Biotech AG, Zur Rose Group AG
15.09.20
Übernahmen und Fusionsspekulationen treiben die Kurse | BX Swiss TV
11.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 7.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Allianz, AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.09.20
Schroders: Sechs Gründe, die für eine beschleunigte Automatisierung sprechen
02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
mehr
Übernahmen und Fusionsspekulationen treiben die Kurse | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief Therapeutics-Aktie bricht dennoch ein: Gewinn im ersten Halbjahr
Siegfried-Aktie zieht deutlich an: Siegfried wird Impfstoff von BioNTech und Pfizer abfüllen
Nach neuem Bericht über mögliche Fusion: CS- und UBS-Aktien geben nach
Warren Buffett bereits investiert: Alles Wichtige zum Börsengang von Snowflake
ARYZTA-Aktie zieht zweistellig an: VRP-Kandidat Andreas Schmid nimmt sich aus dem Rennen
Roche-Aktie zieht an: Schulterschluss mit Unispital Basel bei Krebsbehandlung
Novartis-Aktie legt zu: Vergleich in Kalifornien
Deshalb steht der Euro zum US-Dollar und zum Franken unter Druck
Milliarden-Vergleich: Daimler legt Diesel-Verfahren in USA bei - Aktie rot
Dow gibt Gewinne ab -- SMI und DAX schliessen in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI fester -- DAX an Nulllinie -- Wall Street im Plus erwartet -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt am Mittwoch zu Der deutsche DAX fällt an den Vortagesschluss zurück. Die US-Börsen dürften den Mittwochshandel mit grünen Vorzeichen beginnen. Asiens Börsen konnten sich am Mittwoch auf keine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB