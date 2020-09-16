Rectangle Health and ProSites Partner to Deliver Full-Service, Payment-Enabled Websites for Healthcare Practitioners

VALHALLA, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rectangle Health and ProSites announced a new partnership today to help dental and medical practices integrate secure and comprehensive payment solutions into their websites.

Rectangle Health's patented Practice Management Bridge® payment processing technology powers online and mobile consumer-friendly patient payment options. "The ProSites partnership with Rectangle Health allows us to offer our dental and medical customers a full patient payment solution with contactless options, helping to create a safer environment for both patients and practices," said Keith Washington, Vice President of Products at ProSites.

"ProSites is a leader in providing dental and medical marketing solutions, helping practices to delight their existing patients and attract new ones," said Matt McCammon, Executive Vice President of Rectangle Health. "Rectangle Health provides a solution that provides flexibility and security to collect payments from any internet-based device, allowing dentists and their staff to spend less time on billing and more time providing excellent care for their patients."

About Rectangle Health

Rectangle Health is a leading healthcare technology company that provides a comprehensive suite of payment and patient engagement solutions to healthcare providers, insurance groups and billing services. Founded in 1992, the company is headquartered in Valhalla, NY and was ranked among The Silicon Review's 50 Fastest Growing Companies of 2019. With best-in-class technology and customer service, Rectangle Health works with 60,000-plus healthcare providers in the U.S., reliably processing over $6 billion in annual payments.

About ProSites

ProSites delivers innovative website design and digital marketing solutions to help dental and medical professionals achieve measurable practice growth. The ProSites comprehensive suite of solutions includes ready-to-go and custom website design, search engine marketing, social media management, automated patient communications, and pay-per-click services. ProSites is trusted by over 7,000 dental, medical, and professional practices, and endorsed by 14 state dental associations. Learn more about ProSites by visiting www.ProSites.com or call (888) 932-3644.

