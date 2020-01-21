Recruitics Hires Bruce Carey as Creative Director and Launches New Website

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recruitics, a data-centric recruitment marketing agency, recently hired Bruce Carey as its new Creative Director and launched a new website as the company continues to strengthen its recruitment marketing solutions and Four Pillars of Talent Attraction offerings. The new website design, led by Carey, focuses on their in-house team of expert recruitment marketers. These moves were the next step in Recruitics' continued growth and development, solidifying the full-service agency as a leader in recruitment marketing.

Carey brings more than 28 years of ad agency experience to the Recruitics creative team, most recently as Creative Director for recruitment advertising agency Wunderman Thompson Employ (previously JWT INSIDE) for the past 12 years. He has worked with an extensive list of the world's leading employers, such as T-Mobile, Hulu, Samsung, Microsoft, Bloomberg, Mary Kay, Nestlé, Nissan, Paramount Pictures, and more, and he has led creative employer branding solutions for clients that have received more than 51 industry awards in the past decade.

"What inspires me the most is the opportunity to create ideas that have great purpose in the lives and careers of people everywhere," says Carey. "At the heart of every story is an idea, and I look forward to creating engaging stories with my new team that help connect talent and great companies."

With a background rooted in graphic design, Carey has crafted inspiring and award-winning recruitment videos, employer branding campaigns, websites, careers sites, and recruitment advertising campaigns.

"Bruce is a brilliant Creative Director, and we are thrilled to have him join our team," says Recruitics' CEO, Josh Gampel. "We are dedicated to supporting our clients in all of their talent attraction needs and are constantly striving to innovate our creative offerings. Employer branding continues to be a growing area of importance for companies, and we're excited for the level of expertise Bruce will bring in this area."

Carey's first major initiative as Creative Director at Recruitics was to partner with the internal marketing team to refresh the agency's brand and website for 2020. The new website better aligns Recruitics' talent attraction solutions for users, offering more recruitment marketing resources and other valuable thought-leadership content, while showcasing the many talented expert recruitment marketers that make up the agency team.

The refreshed website says, "Driven by data. Powered by people." and embodies the company's strengths—award-winning recruitment marketing analytics and programmatic job advertising technologies and the industry's largest team of experts dedicated to helping their clients attract and hire great talent.

"The primary goal of updating our website was to highlight our people that are behind the brilliant recruitment media strategies, programmatic innovations, and creative talent attraction solutions for leading employers around the world. We believe the refreshed brand demonstrates that our clients trust us as true partners and how we are seen as extensions of their talent acquisition teams," says Adriana Kevill, SVP of Marketing at Recruitics.

These developments follow a number of notable achievements recently for Recruitics. The company acquired KRT Marketing, a full-service recruitment marketing agency, last year and won a variety of awards, such as the Most Innovative Recruitment Advertising Solution at the ReSIs, a Gold MarCom Award for Recruitment Marketing Strategy, an OnCon Award for Top HR Vendors and more.

For more information on Recruitics and to experience the updated brand and website, visit: https://www.recruitics.com.

Follow Recruitics on Social Media:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/recruitics/

https://twitter.com/recruitics

https://www.facebook.com/Recruitics

https://www.instagram.com/recruitics/

SOURCE Recruitics