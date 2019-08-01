Recruitics Acquires KRT Marketing

NEW YORK, August 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recruitics, a global data-centric recruitment marketing agency, announced today that it has acquired KRT Marketing. The acquisition combines the world's two fastest growing recruitment marketing agencies to create the industry's leading provider of talent attraction solutions for the Fortune 1000.

"We are very excited for KRT Marketing to become part of Recruitics," stated Josh Gampel, CEO of Recruitics. "KRT has an unparalleled reputation for their industry expertise, quality of service, and dedication to their customers. This alliance creates an amazing team of recruitment marketing professionals, backed by best-in-class technology, to service the enterprise market."

Recruitics revolutionized recruitment advertising in 2012 with the introduction of the world's first recruitment marketing analytics and optimization platform. Today the company leverages this platform across its Four Pillars of Talent AttractionTM, which comprises programmatic job advertising 2.0, targeted advertising, brand awareness, and sourcing and engagement.

"We are thrilled to start the next chapter of the KRT story," said Ryan Christoi, Managing Partner of KRT Marketing. "The synergies between our two companies make for an exceptional fit. We are combining two world-class teams who are relentless in their commitment to helping clients find the best talent for their most in-demand positions. We share the belief that our two great organizations will be undeniably stronger together."

Mona Tawakali, Partner, KRT Marketing, and creator of the company's award-winning performance marketing offering, added, "We're excited to join forces with the team who pioneered programmatic advertising for talent acquisition. By leveraging our combined technologies, data and industry knowledge we can provide our clients with a truly unique and differentiated approach to programmatic job advertising to help them achieve their goals. This is going to be a game-changer for the industry."

KRT Marketing will operate under the Recruitics brand and keep its company headquarters and regional offices.

For more information on Recruitics, visit: http://www.recruitics.com

For more information on KRT Marketing, visit: https://www.krtmarketing.com

About Recruitics:

Recruitics is a data-centric recruitment marketing agency that makes it easy for the world's leading brands to attract and hire great talent. The company revolutionized recruitment advertising in 2012 with the introduction of the world's first recruitment marketing analytics and optimization platform. This innovative platform now powers Recruitics' industry-leading suite of talent attraction solutions which include programmatic job advertising, targeted advertising, brand awareness, and candidate sourcing and engagement.

About KRT Marketing:

Founded in 1972 and headquartered outside of San Francisco, CA, KRT Marketing is a full-service recruitment advertising agency that provides large and growing organizations with talent attraction services across the globe. Companies choose to partner with KRT because of their commitment to analytics and using data to drive marketing decisions.

SOURCE Recruitics